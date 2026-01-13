Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sonia Gandhi Accuses Modi Government Of 'Bulldozing' MNREGA In Save Scheme Campaign

Sonia Gandhi Accuses Modi Government Of 'Bulldozing' MNREGA In Save Scheme Campaign

Sonia Gandhi accuses the Centre of weakening MNREGA and launches a nationwide “Save MNREGA” campaign.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 06:58 PM (IST)
Congress Chairperson and former party president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday accused the Modi-led central government of systematically weakening the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), calling recent changes to the scheme a direct attack on the poor, unemployed and marginalised. In a video message released as part of the Congress party’s “Save MNREGA” campaign, Gandhi recalled that the landmark employment guarantee law was unanimously passed by Parliament 20 years ago during the tenure of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. She described MNREGA as a revolutionary step that provided rural households a legal right to employment, reduced distress migration and strengthened the rural economy by supporting millions of poor families.

Sonia Gandhi Slams MNREGA Dilution

Gandhi alleged that over the past 11 years, the Modi government has ignored the interests of the poor and diluted the spirit of MNREGA. “Not only was Mahatma Gandhi’s name removed from the law, but the scheme itself was bulldozed. Arbitrary changes were made without consulting the opposition,” she said, adding that decisions on employment allocation are now taken in Delhi, far removed from ground realities. The Congress leader said the weakening of MNREGA amounted to an attack on landless farmers, rural workers and the deprived, stressing that the law was never a party issue but one of national importance. “Twenty years ago, I fought for the right to employment for my poor brothers and sisters. Today, I am committed to fighting against this black law,” she said.

The video marks the launch of the Congress party’s 45-day nationwide “Save MNREGA” campaign, running from January 10 to February 25. The campaign will include peaceful protests, assembly gheraos, panchayat-level awareness drives and a “Demand for Work” movement. The party has also alleged that the Centre is attempting to replace MNREGA with a new rural employment framework that weakens guaranteed work provisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Congress's main accusation against the Modi government regarding MNREGA?

The Congress accuses the Modi-led government of systematically weakening MNREGA through arbitrary changes and ignoring the scheme's original spirit.

When was the MNREGA law passed and by which government?

The MNREGA law was unanimously passed by Parliament 20 years ago during the tenure of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

What is the 'Save MNREGA' campaign?

It is a 45-day nationwide campaign launched by the Congress party from January 10 to February 25 to protest against the alleged dilution of the MNREGA scheme.

According to Sonia Gandhi, how has the Modi government diluted MNREGA?

She claims the government has made arbitrary changes, removed Mahatma Gandhi's name from the law, and centralized employment allocation decisions in Delhi.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 06:57 PM (IST)
