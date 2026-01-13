Priyanka Chopra’s Golden Globes After-Party Pics With Nick Jonas Are Pure Romance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a striking appearance at the Golden Globes 2026, stepping out with husband Nick Jonas and commanding attention both on the red carpet and later at the star-studded after-party. Now, giving fans a peek into their post-awards celebrations, Priyanka has shared intimate moments from the night, and the internet is clearly smitten.

Inside Priyanka and Nick’s Golden Globes after-party moments

On Monday, Priyanka posted a carousel of photos on Instagram from the Golden Globes after-party. The opening frame sees her embracing old-school glamour in an ivory satin corset gown. What truly caught fans’ attention, however, was a candid shot of Priyanka lying on the bed, gazing affectionately at Nick as he feeds her a slice of pizza. Another picture shows Nick sweetly offering her a martini, while the rest of the images capture the couple enjoying quiet, romantic moments together, seemingly oblivious to the world around them.

The post quickly drew reactions from friends and fans alike. Actor Dia Mirza commented, “Oh my goodness, stunning.” Bipasha Basu dropped a heart-eyes emoji, echoing the sentiment. Fans flooded the comments section with love, with one writing, “They both are made for each other.” Another joked, “Having a pizza and a martini? Damn, you two.” A third remarked, “Slide 2 is a vibe.” Others added, “Aww, these two are the definition of love,” and “This couple is smoking hot.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas: A quick look at their journey

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas began dating in 2018 and got engaged within a few months. Later that year, the couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Jodhpur, celebrating their union with both Christian and Indian ceremonies. In 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.

What’s next for Priyanka Chopra

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the action thriller The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flowers. The film also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova and Safia Oakley-Green, and is slated for release in the US on February 25, 2026.

She also has SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated Varanasi lined up, marking her return to Indian cinema. The action-adventure stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role, with Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the antagonist, and is expected to hit theatres during Sankranti 2027.