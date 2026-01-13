Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Priyanka Chopra’s Golden Globes After-Party Pics With Nick Jonas Are Pure Romance

Priyanka Chopra shared romantic moments with husband Nick Jonas from the Golden Globes 2026 after-party, including pizza, martinis, and candid snapshots fans can’t stop loving.

By : Shruti Kapoor | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 06:08 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a striking appearance at the Golden Globes 2026, stepping out with husband Nick Jonas and commanding attention both on the red carpet and later at the star-studded after-party. Now, giving fans a peek into their post-awards celebrations, Priyanka has shared intimate moments from the night, and the internet is clearly smitten.

Inside Priyanka and Nick’s Golden Globes after-party moments

On Monday, Priyanka posted a carousel of photos on Instagram from the Golden Globes after-party. The opening frame sees her embracing old-school glamour in an ivory satin corset gown. What truly caught fans’ attention, however, was a candid shot of Priyanka lying on the bed, gazing affectionately at Nick as he feeds her a slice of pizza. Another picture shows Nick sweetly offering her a martini, while the rest of the images capture the couple enjoying quiet, romantic moments together, seemingly oblivious to the world around them.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The post quickly drew reactions from friends and fans alike. Actor Dia Mirza commented, “Oh my goodness, stunning.” Bipasha Basu dropped a heart-eyes emoji, echoing the sentiment. Fans flooded the comments section with love, with one writing, “They both are made for each other.” Another joked, “Having a pizza and a martini? Damn, you two.” A third remarked, “Slide 2 is a vibe.” Others added, “Aww, these two are the definition of love,” and “This couple is smoking hot.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas: A quick look at their journey

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas began dating in 2018 and got engaged within a few months. Later that year, the couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Jodhpur, celebrating their union with both Christian and Indian ceremonies. In 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.

What’s next for Priyanka Chopra

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the action thriller The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flowers. The film also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova and Safia Oakley-Green, and is slated for release in the US on February 25, 2026.

She also has SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated Varanasi lined up, marking her return to Indian cinema. The action-adventure stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role, with Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the antagonist, and is expected to hit theatres during Sankranti 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Priyanka Chopra share from the Golden Globes after-party?

Priyanka shared intimate photos on Instagram from the Golden Globes after-party, showing romantic moments with her husband, Nick Jonas.

What are some of the activities Priyanka and Nick were seen doing at the after-party?

Photos showed Nick feeding Priyanka pizza and offering her a martini, capturing them enjoying quiet, romantic moments together.

What is Priyanka Chopra's next project?

Priyanka will be seen in the action thriller 'The Bluff' and SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi', marking her return to Indian cinema.

When did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get married?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Jodhpur in 2018, after getting engaged a few months prior.

Published at : 13 Jan 2026 06:08 PM (IST)
