HomeStatesJammu and Kashmir5 Pakistani Drones Spotted Again Along LoC In J&K, Security Forces Open Counter-Fire

5 Pakistani Drones Spotted Again Along LoC In J&K, Security Forces Open Counter-Fire

Sources said the first drone was sighted at around 7:30 pm on Tuesday after it crossed the LoC into Indian territory. Four more drones were reportedly seen around 8:30 pm.

By : Ajay Bachloo | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 09:47 PM (IST)

Repeated infiltration attempts from Pakistan have once again put security agencies on alert in Jammu and Kashmir. Officials said five Pakistani drones were spotted near the Line of Control in the Keri sector of Rajouri district on Tuesday evening, prompting the Indian side to respond with counter-firing. The sightings come amid heightened vigilance along the border areas, especially after a satellite phone was detected close to the International Border in Jammu’s Kanachak sector earlier this week, triggering a joint search operation by multiple security agencies.

Five Drones Spotted Near LoC in Rajouri

Sources said the first drone was sighted at around 7:30 pm on Tuesday (January 13) after it crossed the LoC into Indian territory. Four more drones were reportedly seen around 8:30 pm, raising concerns over possible reconnaissance or infiltration-linked activity. Following the sightings, security forces carried out counter-firing in the area. Further details on whether any drone was brought down or recovered were not confirmed immediately.

Satellite Phone Detection Heightens Alert

The drone activity comes just two days after security forces detected a satellite phone near the International Border. On Sunday (January 11, 2026), a satellite phone was detected in the Kanachak sector, which lies close to the border with Pakistan. The detection triggered an immediate response, with the Indian Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police launching a joint search operation in and around the Kanachak area.

Officials have not confirmed whether the satellite phone was recovered, or whether the detection was linked to an infiltration attempt, but the incident has contributed to heightened security in the border belt. Security agencies continue to monitor drone activity closely amid concerns that drones are increasingly being used for surveillance and cross-border operations.

Also read
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 09:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Army J & K Asim Munir Pakistani Drone In J&K
