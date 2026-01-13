Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BJP Loses Key Thiruvananthapuram By-Poll, Falls Short Of Civic Majority

BJP Loses Key Thiruvananthapuram By-Poll, Falls Short Of Civic Majority

The by-election was held in the Vizhinjam ward following the death of an independent councillor, necessitating a re-poll. Voting took place on Monday.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 09:14 PM (IST)
The BJP suffered a significant setback in Kerala’s capital after losing a crucial by-election to the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, falling short of the majority required to secure control of the civic body. The defeat comes after the party had made its first breakthrough in the traditionally Left-dominated corporation.

By-Election Triggered By Candidate’s Death

The by-election was held in the Vizhinjam ward following the death of an independent councillor, necessitating a re-poll. Voting took place on Monday.

United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate K.H. Sudhir Khan defeated Left Democratic Front (LDF) nominee N. Noushad by a margin of 83 votes.

Vote Share And Results

Sudhir Khan secured 2,902 votes, while Noushad polled 2,819. The BJP candidate, Sarvashakthipuram Binu, finished third with 2,437 votes.

With this outcome, the BJP remains one seat short of the majority in the 101-member corporation. The majority mark stands at 51, while the BJP currently holds 50 seats, forcing it to depend on the support of independent councillors.

Impact On Party Strength In The Corporation

The UDF increased its tally from 19 to 20 seats, doubling its strength compared to its performance in the 2015 civic polls. The CPI lost another ward, while the LDF’s overall strength in the corporation remains at 29 seats.

Amit Shah’s Kerala Poll Claim

The by-election result comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence that the BJP would win the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections. Speaking in Thiruvananthapuram on January 11, 2026, Shah said the party’s support base in Kerala was steadily expanding across urban and rural areas and claimed the BJP would form the next state government.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the outcome of the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation by-election?

The United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate won the by-election, defeating both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the BJP. This result means the BJP remains one seat short of a majority in the corporation.

Why was the by-election held in the Vizhinjam ward?

The by-election was necessitated by the death of the independent councillor representing the Vizhinjam ward. This required a re-poll to elect a new representative.

How did the BJP's performance in this by-election affect its strength in the corporation?

The BJP's loss means it still needs support from independent councillors to achieve a majority in the 101-member corporation. They currently hold 50 seats.

Did the UDF's strength in the corporation change after the by-election?

Yes, the UDF increased its seat tally from 19 to 20. This effectively doubled their strength compared to their 2015 performance.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 09:14 PM (IST)
Thiruvananthapuram BJP By-Poll Civic Majority
