iPhone 17 Series Will Outsell iPhone 16, Says TrendForce: What We Know So Far

iPhone 17 Launch: Apple’s next big iPhone launch is just days away, and early reports are giving us a peek at what to expect. According to TrendForce, the iPhone 17 family is set to outsell last year’s iPhone 16 devices by around 3.5%, with the Pro models expected to drive most of the sales. The iPhone 17 Air, on the other hand, is likely to perform in line with the iPhone 16 Plus, so don’t expect it to be a game-changer in numbers.

Fans and tech enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the launch event to see Apple’s final reveal and design choices.

iPhone 17 Series Specifications

Apple is giving the iPhone 17 series a solid boost in performance and storage across the lineup. The iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will each feature 12GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking, faster app launches, and better handling of demanding apps and games.

All three models will start at 256GB of internal storage, giving users plenty of space for apps, photos, and videos. The base iPhone 17 will have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is still a respectable upgrade compared to previous models.

Camera improvements are also a major highlight. Every model in the series will come with a 24MP front camera for crisp selfies and video calls.

On the rear, all devices will feature 48MP sensors, while the Pro models will sport a redesigned, larger camera island, along with enhanced software algorithms for improved optical zoom, low-light performance, and overall image quality.

iPhone 17 Price Leaks And Launch

Price is still a bit uncertain. TrendForce reports $50 to $100 increases for all models except the base iPhone 17, though other rumours suggest these hikes might not happen. With the official Apple launch just a week away, we should get clear answers on pricing, features, and availability soon.

In short, the iPhone 17 series looks like a modest but meaningful upgrade, especially in performance and photography, with Pro models leading the charge. Apple fans can mark their calendars and prepare for the reveal; more details are coming very soon.