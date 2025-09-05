Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyiPhone 17 Pro Leak Promises Better Cooling, Longer Battery, A19 Pro Chip: Here's Everything You Need To Know

iPhone 17 Pro Leak Promises Better Cooling, Longer Battery, A19 Pro Chip: Here's Everything You Need To Know

iPhone 17 Pro leak suggests a bigger battery boost, better cooling, and Apple’s A19 Pro chip for smoother, faster performance.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 01:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

iPhone 17 Pro Leaks: Apple fans don’t have to wait much longer. The iPhone 17 series is set to launch next week, and just before the event, a new leak has revealed some exciting details. According to a noted tipster on Weibo, Instant Digital, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are getting some of the biggest upgrades in years. As reported by BGR, suggests that these models will come with longer battery life, better cooling, and improved power efficiency.

For anyone who spends hours on their phone, whether for gaming, work, or streaming, this is big news.

iPhone 17 Air: The Slimmest iPhone Yet

Apple isn’t stopping with the Pro lineup. The company is also expected to announce a new iPhone 17 Air on September 9. What makes it stand out? Its design. At just 5.5mm, it could become the thinnest iPhone Apple has ever made. But thinness has a price. The iPhone 17 Air may only have a single rear camera and a smaller battery compared to the Pro models.

This means while it looks sleek and modern, it may not be the best choice for people who want the full iPhone experience. Still, for those who value design and lightness, it could be a stylish option.

A19 Pro Chip for Speed and Smooth Use

The Pro models are also expected to feature Apple’s new A19 Pro chip. The chip is designed to use power more efficiently, which means your phone will last longer without overheating. It should also help maintain higher screen brightness outdoors, perfect for sunny days. Gamers will especially love this upgrade, as smoother frame rates and longer play sessions without heating issues are on the way.

Overall, the leaks suggest that Apple is focusing on performance and efficiency this year. The iPhone 17 Air may be all about slim looks, but the Pro models seem built for users who want the best of everything: speed, battery life, and durability. With Apple’s big September 9 event just around the corner, fans won’t have to wait long to see if these leaks are true.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 05 Sep 2025 01:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Apple TECHNOLOGY IPhone 17 Pro
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'34 Human Bombs In Mumbai': Traffic Police Get Chilling Threat Ahead Of Anant Chaturdashi
'34 Human Bombs In Mumbai': Traffic Police Get Chilling Threat Ahead Of Anant Chaturdashi
Cities
'Ajit Pawar' Threatens Woman IPS Officer For Acting On Complaint. Video Viral
'How Dare You?': 'Ajit Pawar' Threatens Woman IPS Officer For Acting On Complaint, Video Viral
Cities
WATCH: Yamuna Above Danger Mark Floods Low-Lying Areas In Delhi, Office-Hour Traffic Woes Continue
WATCH: Yamuna Above Danger Mark Floods Low-Lying Areas In Delhi, Office-Hour Traffic Woes Continue
Blog
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Advertisement

Videos

NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Big Relief Before Diwali: Govt Cuts GST Slabs To Make Daily Essentials Cheaper For Common Man
Nagpur Blast Horror: Explosion At Solar Explosives Plant Kills One, Injures Seventeen Workers
Flood Crisis In Delhi: Yamuna Overflows, Secretariat At Risk As Water Engulfs Key Areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget