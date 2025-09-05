iPhone 17 Pro Leaks: Apple fans don’t have to wait much longer. The iPhone 17 series is set to launch next week, and just before the event, a new leak has revealed some exciting details. According to a noted tipster on Weibo, Instant Digital, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are getting some of the biggest upgrades in years. As reported by BGR, suggests that these models will come with longer battery life, better cooling, and improved power efficiency.

For anyone who spends hours on their phone, whether for gaming, work, or streaming, this is big news.

iPhone 17 Air: The Slimmest iPhone Yet

Apple isn’t stopping with the Pro lineup. The company is also expected to announce a new iPhone 17 Air on September 9. What makes it stand out? Its design. At just 5.5mm, it could become the thinnest iPhone Apple has ever made. But thinness has a price. The iPhone 17 Air may only have a single rear camera and a smaller battery compared to the Pro models.

This means while it looks sleek and modern, it may not be the best choice for people who want the full iPhone experience. Still, for those who value design and lightness, it could be a stylish option.

A19 Pro Chip for Speed and Smooth Use

The Pro models are also expected to feature Apple’s new A19 Pro chip. The chip is designed to use power more efficiently, which means your phone will last longer without overheating. It should also help maintain higher screen brightness outdoors, perfect for sunny days. Gamers will especially love this upgrade, as smoother frame rates and longer play sessions without heating issues are on the way.

Overall, the leaks suggest that Apple is focusing on performance and efficiency this year. The iPhone 17 Air may be all about slim looks, but the Pro models seem built for users who want the best of everything: speed, battery life, and durability. With Apple’s big September 9 event just around the corner, fans won’t have to wait long to see if these leaks are true.