Apple And Google Team Up? Gemini Could Power Siri’s Big Overhaul

HomeTechnologyApple And Google Team Up? Gemini Could Power Siri’s Big Overhaul

Apple is testing Google’s Gemini AI inside Siri, with a major upgrade expected by 2026 to make the assistant smarter and more useful.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 01:36 PM (IST)
Apple is preparing a major upgrade for Siri, and it might involve teaming up with Google. According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is testing Google’s Gemini AI models to power the next version of Siri. The update, however, is not expected until 2026, as Apple continues to refine the technology. The company has often been seen as trailing behind rivals like OpenAI and Google in the AI race, but this move could help it catch up.

Testing Google’s AI Inside Siri

Gurman reports that Apple and Google have reached an agreement allowing Apple to test Gemini within Siri. If these tests prove successful, Gemini could also be integrated into other iPhone features, such as Safari and Spotlight search.

Currently, Spotlight is more of a lightweight tool, giving basic details about movies, TV shows, and celebrities. But with AI chatbots now able to provide instant and detailed answers on almost any subject, Apple wants Siri and Spotlight to be much more advanced and useful for everyday users. 

This effort also signals Apple’s serious push to compete with other AI-powered assistants, which have quickly become popular across the tech industry.

What The New Siri Could Do

The new Siri is expected to bring a redesigned interface, offering not just text but also photos, videos, and local recommendations. It may also provide AI-powered summaries of search results, saving time while browsing. 

Another big change will be Siri’s ability to access personal data stored on the iPhone, helping users quickly pull up files, reminders, or settings using only voice commands. 

With these improvements, Apple hopes Siri will feel less like a limited tool and more like a true personal assistant. 

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 04 Sep 2025 01:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Apple TECHNOLOGY
Read more
