iPhone 16 Diwali Sale: Here’s How You Can Buy It Under Rs 60,000

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





iPhone 16 Diwali Sale: Diwali is almost here, and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale is bringing some of the biggest discounts of the year. While smartphones, laptops, and other gadgets are all seeing attractive offers, it’s the iPhone 16 that’s stealing the spotlight. If you’ve been planning to upgrade or finally make the switch to Apple, this is your moment.

Amazon’s festive deals now let you grab the iPhone 16 for much less than its launch price, with combined discounts, bank offers, and exchange deals bringing the price down to nearly Rs 61,000.

iPhone 16 Price Amazon Price: Get It Under Rs 60,000

The iPhone 16 (128GB) is currently priced at Rs 66,900, down from its original price of Rs 79,900 on Amazon. You can get an even better deal if you have an HDFC Credit Card, which brings the effective price down to Rs 61,150 after instant discounts.

For those looking to trade in their old phones, Amazon’s exchange offers make the deal even sweeter. You can get up to Rs 56,300 off, depending on your current device.

Of course, that high value is usually for premium models- like if you exchange an iPhone 15 Pro Max, you could get around Rs 45,900 off.

But if you’re trading in a basic Android phone, like a Moto or Pixel, you might get anywhere between Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000, depending on its condition.

iPhone 16 Specifications

The iPhone 16 comes with Apple’s latest A18 chip, which improves speed, power efficiency, and overall performance.

This new chip also supports Apple Intelligence, the company’s new personal AI system designed to assist with writing, organising, and daily tasks while keeping user data private.

The phone features a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens with autofocus, and a 12MP front camera for detailed photos and videos.

A new Camera Control button gives quick access to tools like zoom and focus adjustments.

The device runs on iOS 18 and has options for 128GB storage, with a 3,561 mAh battery that comfortably lasts a full day.

It supports 5G connectivity, Face ID, and MagSafe accessories. The build quality remains similar to previous models, with slight design tweaks for better grip.

Overall, it focuses on performance, camera flexibility, and integration with Apple’s growing AI ecosystem.