Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyWant iPhone 16 Pro Max For Less? Here’s How Buyers Are Saving Rs 30,000

Want iPhone 16 Pro Max For Less? Here’s How Buyers Are Saving Rs 30,000

Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Max now costs significantly less in India, with combined bank and exchange offers cutting nearly Rs 30,000 off the price of the Pro Max model.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 16 Pro Max: Flipkart’s year-end sale has pushed the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max into a price bracket that is rarely associated with Apple’s top-tier phones. With bank-related discounts and exchange value applied together, the effective cost drops below Rs 1 lakh. This shift has drawn attention because it changes how the device is positioned in the Indian market. 

Instead of being seen purely as a luxury purchase, the phone now sits closer to the “consider before upgrading” category for buyers heading into 2025.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Price Drop

The iPhone 16 Pro Max with 256GB storage carries a listed price of Rs 1,34,900. A flat Rs 4,000 reduction is available through a specific bank credit card, lowering the payable amount instantly. 

Alongside this, buyers can opt for a device exchange, where the value can go as high as Rs 68,050. This exchange amount varies depending on the old phone model, its physical condition, and location-based factors. For example, if you have an iPhone 13 Pro, then you can get around Rs 30,000 off.

When the bank discount and exchange value are combined, the final effective price falls under Rs 1 lakh. This pricing outcome is unusual for a Pro Max model, especially one that remains relevant in Apple’s lineup. 

The exchange component plays a major role here, as it significantly offsets the original cost without altering the product itself or its specifications.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Specifications 

Despite not being Apple’s latest release, the iPhone 16 Pro Max continues to meet modern performance expectations. It runs on the A18 Pro chip, which supports smooth everyday usage, demanding apps, gaming, and AI-driven tasks. Apple’s long software support cycle also adds to its continued usability over several years.

The device features a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion technology, offering a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and an Always-On display. Its build includes a titanium frame and Ceramic Shield front, contributing to durability. 

Camera hardware includes a 48MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP 5x telephoto camera, with support for ProRAW, ProRes video, and Night mode.

Additional features include Face ID, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 7, spatial audio, IP68-rated water and dust resistance, and safety tools like Emergency SOS via satellite. 

From a hardware and software standpoint, the iPhone 16 Pro Max remains fully capable in 2025, especially when evaluated at its current effective price.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current effective price of the iPhone 16 Pro Max?

With bank discounts and exchange value applied, the effective cost of the iPhone 16 Pro Max drops below Rs 1 lakh, making it a more accessible option.

How can I get a significant discount on the iPhone 16 Pro Max?

You can get a Rs 4,000 bank discount with a specific credit card, and an exchange value of up to Rs 68,050 for your old phone.

Does the iPhone 16 Pro Max still perform well in 2025?

Yes, the iPhone 16 Pro Max features the A18 Pro chip for smooth performance in apps, gaming, and AI tasks, along with Apple's long software support.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Jan 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘I’m Not Afraid’: 'Bloodied' Elderly Woman’s Defiance Goes Viral In Iran Protests: WATCH
‘I’m Not Afraid’: 'Bloodied' Elderly Woman’s Defiance Goes Viral In Iran Protests: WATCH
Cities
Mahua Moitra, Derek O’Brien Detained As TMC MPs Protest Outside Amit Shah’s Office Over ED Raids
Mahua Moitra, Derek O’Brien Detained As TMC MPs Protest Outside Amit Shah’s Office Over ED Raids
World
Who Is Reza Pahlavi? The Exiled Crown Prince Whose War Cry Sparked Anti-Khamenei Protests
Who Is Reza Pahlavi? The Exiled Crown Prince Whose War Cry Sparked Anti-Khamenei Protests
Cities
Early Morning Rain Adds To Winter Chill in Delhi, Mercury Drops Below 5°C; Yellow Alert Issued
Early Morning Rain Adds To Winter Chill in Delhi, Mercury Drops Below 5°C; Yellow Alert Issued
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: “Land-for-Job” Scam: Lalu Yadav, Family Among 41 Accused as Court Frames Charges
Breaking News: Man Dies by Suicide at Saket Court Complex in Delhi
Breaking Political News: BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee for Alleged Interference in ED I-PAC Raid, Demands Criminal Action
Political News: TMC Alleges ED Misconduct During I-PAC Office Raid; Complaint Filed
Political News: AAP Lawmakers Protest Against BJP Amid Chaotic Delhi Assembly Sessions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India’s American Dream Turns Into Nightmare
Opinion
Embed widget