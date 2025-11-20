iPhone 16 Just Got Rs 27,000 Cheaper On Amazon: Here's How To Grab This Deal

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyiPhone 16 Just Got Rs 27,000 Cheaper On Amazon: Here's How To Grab This Deal

If the iPhone 16 felt out of reach earlier, the latest discount changes everything. The real savings go far beyond the new price.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 03:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

iPhone 16 Price Drop: If you have been waiting to buy the Apple iPhone 16 but could not afford it earlier, now is the best time. This Amazon deal has made the phone much cheaper, making it more accessible to Apple fans. When the phone launched in September 2024, it cost Rs 79,900. But now the price has been cut heavily. 

On top of the new price, buyers can also use bank offers, instant discounts, and exchange bonuses to save even more. This helps people get a premium iPhone at a much lower cost.

iPhone 16 Price Drop 

During the sale, the price of the iPhone 16 has been reduced by Rs 13,000. The phone, which was originally Rs 79,900, is now available for Rs 66,900. On top of this, customers can get an extra Rs 4,000 off if they use an SBI credit card. There is also an EMI option starting at Rs 3,014 every month.

Buyers can save even more by exchanging their old smartphone. Some high-end phones can get an exchange value of Rs 10,000 or more, which brings the price down further. 

With these combined savings, the biggest discount goes to the iPhone 16. This is a good chance for people who want to upgrade to a new device without spending too much.

iPhone 16 Specifications

The iPhone 16 comes with a strong titanium frame and flat edges, giving it a premium and solid feel. It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 120Hz ProMotion, which makes gaming, scrolling, and watching videos look smooth and clear.

Inside the phone is Apple’s A18 Bionic chip. It is faster and more efficient than older processors, making multitasking, video editing, and gaming smoother.

The camera setup is also a major highlight. The phone has a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. With 4K Cinematic Mode, Smart HDR 5, Deep Fusion, and AI portraits, photos and videos look extremely sharp and lifelike. The front camera also supports 4K video calling.

The phone runs on iOS 18 with new AI features like Personalised Suggestions, AI Image Editing, and Smart Siri. Battery life is better too, and the device supports MagSafe, wireless charging, and 25W fast charging. Users can easily get a full day of use.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 20 Nov 2025 03:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Apple TECHNOLOGY
