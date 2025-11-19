iPhone 17 Pro Is Now At A Discount On Amazon: Here's How To Grab This Deal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





iPhone 17 Pro Price Drop: If you have been waiting to buy the new iPhone 17 Pro at a lower price, Amazon finally has some useful offers. The phone is still listed at its full price of Rs 1,34,900, but the savings come from bank deals and EMI options.

You can get up to Rs 4,000 off with select credit cards and save more than Rs 6,000 through No-Cost EMI interest benefits. The EMI also starts at around Rs 6,540 per month, which makes it easier for buyers who want to pay slowly.

iPhone 17 Pro Price Drop On Amazon

On Amazon, the iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) does not get a direct price cut, but the bank offers make the deal better. People using select credit cards can get up to Rs 4,000 off, depending on the bank rules and the transaction type.

Along with this, the No-Cost EMI option gives interest savings of over Rs 6,000. This makes the total cost a bit lighter, even though the listed price is still the same.

For many buyers, the EMI starting at around Rs 6,540 per month is a simple way to manage the cost without paying everything at once.

iPhone 17 Pro Specifications

The iPhone 17 Pro is Apple’s latest high-end phone, and new iPhones almost never get discounts so soon after launch. The phone has a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, which makes scrolling, watching videos, and gaming feel very clean and fast.

It runs on the A19 Pro chip, Apple’s most powerful processor, so heavy work like 4K video recording or editing photos is easy and quick.

The camera is a major highlight, too. The triple 48-megapixel rear camera system takes sharp, colourful and detailed photos. The 18-megapixel front camera is also one of the best in its segment, especially for low light, selfies, or vlogging.

So, if you were waiting for a good moment to buy the iPhone 17 Pro, the Amazon offers make this one of the better times to get it.