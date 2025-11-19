Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyiPhone 17 Pro Is Now At A Discount On Amazon: Here's How To Grab This Deal

iPhone 17 Pro Is Now At A Discount On Amazon: Here's How To Grab This Deal

Amazon has introduced new bank deals and EMI savings on the iPhone 17 Pro, giving buyers a chance to cut their overall cost.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 02:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 17 Pro Price Drop: If you have been waiting to buy the new iPhone 17 Pro at a lower price, Amazon finally has some useful offers. The phone is still listed at its full price of Rs 1,34,900, but the savings come from bank deals and EMI options. 

You can get up to Rs 4,000 off with select credit cards and save more than Rs 6,000 through No-Cost EMI interest benefits. The EMI also starts at around Rs 6,540 per month, which makes it easier for buyers who want to pay slowly.

iPhone 17 Pro Price Drop On Amazon

On Amazon, the iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) does not get a direct price cut, but the bank offers make the deal better. People using select credit cards can get up to Rs 4,000 off, depending on the bank rules and the transaction type. 

Along with this, the No-Cost EMI option gives interest savings of over Rs 6,000. This makes the total cost a bit lighter, even though the listed price is still the same. 

For many buyers, the EMI starting at around Rs 6,540 per month is a simple way to manage the cost without paying everything at once.

iPhone 17 Pro Specifications

The iPhone 17 Pro is Apple’s latest high-end phone, and new iPhones almost never get discounts so soon after launch. The phone has a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, which makes scrolling, watching videos, and gaming feel very clean and fast. 

It runs on the A19 Pro chip, Apple’s most powerful processor, so heavy work like 4K video recording or editing photos is easy and quick.

The camera is a major highlight, too. The triple 48-megapixel rear camera system takes sharp, colourful and detailed photos. The 18-megapixel front camera is also one of the best in its segment, especially for low light, selfies, or vlogging.

So, if you were waiting for a good moment to buy the iPhone 17 Pro, the Amazon offers make this one of the better times to get it.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 19 Nov 2025 02:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Samrat Chaudhary Chosen BJP Legislature Party Leader; Vijay Sinha Named Deputy
Samrat Chaudhary Chosen BJP Legislature Party Leader; Vijay Sinha Named Deputy
Cities
20 Ministers Likely To Take Oath In Bihar, Woman Candidate In Race For Deputy CM: Check Full List
20 Ministers Likely To Take Oath In Bihar, Woman Candidate In Race For Deputy CM: Check Full List
World
'Don't Embarrass Him': Trump Snaps At Reporter After Saudi Crown Prince Questioned
'Don't Embarrass Him': Trump Snaps At Reporter After Saudi Crown Prince Questioned
Cities
Al Falah Group Chaiman Jawed Siddiqui Sent To ED Custody For 13 Days
Al Falah Group Chaiman Jawed Siddiqui Sent To ED Custody For 13 Days
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP’s Sanjay Saraogi Says Legislature Party Will Choose Leader Unanimously Under Central Guidance
Breaking: Samrat Choudhary Elected BJP Legislature Party Leader, Former Deputy CM Set For Key Role
Breaking: 272 Eminent Figures Write Open Letter Accusing Rahul Gandhi Of Undermining Institutions
Breaking: Nitish Kumar To Be Chosen NDA Leader Today, Oath Ceremony Scheduled Tomorrow At Gandhi Maidan
Breaking: ED Raid At Al-Falah Trust Ends After 16 Hours, Cash And Key Documents Seized
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget