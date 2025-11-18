Reddit Is Exploding Over An iPhone 17 That Was Damaged After A Minor Fall: Here's What Happened

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





iPhone 17 was another big hit in Apple’s history. Users worldwide were excited about its new features, faster performance, and the promise of a tougher design. But one recent Reddit post is now going viral because it shows a very different experience. A user named xentricescp shared what happened when his wife’s three-week-old iPhone 17 slipped from a dining chair and fell on the concrete floor.

The drop was small, and the phone was inside a Spigen case, so they thought there was nothing to worry about. But the result shocked them.

What Happened To The iPhone 17 After The Drop

According to the Reddit post, the iPhone 17 was only three weeks old when it slipped out of the user’s wife’s pocket and fell onto the concrete. It wasn’t a big fall, just from a dining chair, and the phone had a Spigen case on it. They expected it to be totally safe.

But the moment they picked it up, they were surprised. Even though the case was on, the phone didn’t survive the fall the way they hoped.

The user also explained that they always keep their phones in perfect condition. They even still have their old iPhone X looking brand new. So seeing damage on a new iPhone 17 after such a small fall was a big shock for them.

Netizens React To The iPhone 17 Drop Story

The story quickly caught attention, and many people jumped in with their own thoughts and experiences. While one user commented, "You have been freed from the stresses of keeping your phone perfect. Just put er back in the case and keep living your best life!".





Another user shared a painful memory, "I got my 17 pro max launch day, had a case for it when I picked it up, dropped it outside of the store, and it fell out of the case and slid along the concrete for a few feet before stopping with some bad rash on the aluminum body and a cracked screen. Still hurts because I don’t want a new one yet."

Some reactions were more brutal. One person wrote, "Damn looks like you might want to consider throwing this one in the trash and buying a new one."





Others discussed the material of the phone. One user said, "All non-Pro iPhones have been made from aluminium since the iPhone 5. I don’t understand why this is suddenly an issue, tbh."

Another pointed out Apple’s shift in materials, "It’s a problem of apples own making promoting stainless steel, and then titanium, then suddenly switching paths. You can’t sell us on a premium feature and then expect us to be happy when it’s taken away."

The mix of comments shows how strongly people feel about iPhone durability, and how one small fall can spark a big online discussion.