Want An iPhone For Around Rs 40,000? iPhone 16e Is The Best Deal To Grab Today

Want An iPhone For Around Rs 40,000? iPhone 16e Is The Best Deal To Grab Today

iPhone buyers on a Rs 40,000 budget can finally celebrate. Thanks to a discount, cashback and exchange offers, the iPhone 16e is now available close to Rs 40K.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 01:09 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 16e Price Drop: Apple iPhone fans are excited because the new iPhone 17 has launched, but the discounts on the series might take time. So many people are now looking at the iPhone 16e, which came out this year in February. The phone is powerful and looks perfect for anyone who wants an iPhone for around Rs 40,000. The best part is that the iPhone 16e is currently available at a huge deal on Amazon. 

With a direct price drop, cashback and trade-in offers, this phone becomes one of the best value options right now.

iPhone 16e Price Drop, & Deals

The iPhone 16e was launched at Rs 59,900, but now it is selling for Rs 51,499 on Amazon after a straight 14% discount. 

If you are a Prime member and use the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you can also get cashback of up to Rs 2,574. There is also a trade-in option where even a budget phone can get you a big price drop. 

For example, when we tried exchanging the Moto G85, the final price came down to Rs 40,475. So if your target is to buy an iPhone at around Rs 40,000, this might be the best time and the best deal to consider.

Apple iPhone 16e Specifications & Features

The Apple iPhone 16e comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display and a 60Hz refresh rate. For photos and videos, it has a 48MP main camera with 2x optical zoom. 

On the front, there is a 12MP camera for selfies and video calls. The phone has an aluminium build and offers Face ID support. 

It runs on Apple’s A18 chipset and brings AI-powered features like Image Cleanup, Image Playground, ChatGPT integration and writing tools to make the user experience better. 

ALSO READ: iPhone 15 Price Drops To Around Rs 40,000: Here's How To Get This Deal

The device also includes a USB-C port and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 09 Dec 2025 01:09 PM (IST)
IPhone TECHNOLOGY
