iPhone 16 & 16 Plus Get A Major Price Drop In Black Friday Sale: Get It Under Rs 60,000

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





iPhone 16 Price Drop: This year’s Black Friday sale brings a strong deal for anyone planning to buy a new iPhone from the iPhone 16 lineup. Both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus have received fresh price drops along with bank discounts and EMI options.

These offers bring the effective prices much lower than what buyers usually pay. If you skipped the iPhone 17 launch and waited for the right time to purchase, this Black Friday sale finally gives you a chance to grab the iPhone 16 series at reduced rates.

Black Friday Sale Discounts On iPhone 16 & iPhone 16 Plus

The iPhone 16 originally launched in India in 2024 at Rs. 79,900 for the 128GB model. After the release of the iPhone 17, its price dropped to Rs. 69,900. During the Black Friday sale, the phone can now be purchased for Rs. 66,490, which is a 5% price cut, saving buyers Rs. 3,410.

Buyers also get a flat Rs. 4,000 discount on ICICI Bank and SBI Credit Card full-swipe payments. With exchange offers, a budget Android can further bring down Rs 3,000 from the already discounted price.

The iPhone 16 Plus is listed at Rs. 76,690 for the 128GB model. Its usual price is Rs. 79,900, giving buyers a 4% discount without needing any bank offer.

All the same card discounts and EMI benefits also apply to the iPhone 16 Plus.

You can grab these deals from Vijay Sales' website. Customers can additionally bring down the price by using exchange offers, depending on the value of their old device and local availability.

iPhone 16 & iPhone 16 Plus Specifications

Both models come with the same design language introduced by Apple last year. The iPhone 16 is the standard model, while the iPhone 16 Plus offers a larger display and a bigger battery.

The base variants of both models offer 128GB of storage, and the core experience remains consistent across the series. The Plus model mainly stands out for buyers who prefer a bigger screen and longer battery life.

Both remain popular choices for users who want a solid Apple upgrade without paying flagship-level prices.