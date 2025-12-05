Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
iPhone 16 Gets Huge Price Drop: Grab It For Around Rs 55,000 In Flipkart’s Buy Buy Sale

The iPhone 16 becomes more affordable in the Flipkart sale with a Rs 69,900 price tag, plus bank discounts and exchange offers that can drastically reduce the final amount buyers pay.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 16 Price Drop: Flipkart has started the Buy Buy 2025 Sale, and it will continue for six days. Many smartphones from Samsung, Oppo, Apple, and Vivo are on sale. There are also big discounts on other electronics like laptops and true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. Customers can save more money by using selected bank credit and debit cards. 

Cashback and EMI options are also available. The main highlight is the iPhone 16, which is also available with special offers. The 128GB ultramarine colour model is listed for Rs 69,900, and this price can be reduced through offers.

Buy iPhone 16 At A Huge Discount

The iPhone 16 (128GB) is priced at Rs 69,900 on Flipkart, but buyers can make it way cheaper through bank offers. Customers can get Rs 3,495 off if they use a Flipkart Axis credit card and Rs 3,970 off on an SBI Bank credit card. 

There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 68,050, depending on the condition, brand, and model of the old phone you return. If you have a budget Android, you can expect around Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000 off through exchange offers, bringing the price down to Rs 55,930. If you prefer easy payments, you can also buy the phone on EMI, starting at Rs 3,333 per month. 

All these offers help make the iPhone 16 more affordable during the sale.

What All Features Does The iPhone 16 Have?

The iPhone 16 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with 2000 nits of brightness. It also has a Ceramic Shield to protect the screen from damage. 

The phone runs on the latest A18 chipset with a 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU. This helps in smooth performance, gaming, and multitasking. For photography, it has a 48MP primary camera and a 12MP secondary camera on the back. 

For selfies, there is a 12MP front camera that takes high-quality photos. The phone comes with a 3,561 mAh battery and supports USB charging. It also includes 5G support, Apple Intelligence, and many other useful features.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 05 Dec 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
IPhone TECHNOLOGY
