iPhone 15 Price Drops To Around Rs 40,000: Here's How To Get This Deal

iPhone 15 Price Drop: If you are waiting for a big discount on the latest iPhone 17, it may take some time. But you don’t need to wait to buy a great iPhone. The iPhone 15, launched in 2023, is still a very powerful phone and is now available at an amazing price on Amazon.

If your budget is around Rs 40,000, this deal might fit well. The phone is originally priced at Rs 69,900, but right now it is selling for Rs 52,990 after a flat 24% discount.

iPhone 15 Price Drop On Amazon

The iPhone 15 price drop is huge and makes it a very strong choice for people who want a premium iPhone without spending too much. On Amazon, the current price of Rs 52,990 already gives massive savings.

On top of that, Prime members can get up to Rs 2,649 cashback if they use the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. There is also a trade-in option for those who want to exchange their old phone. Even a budget smartphone can bring the price down further.

For example, when a Moto G85 was selected for exchange, the final price of the iPhone 15 came down to Rs 41,891. With offers like direct discount, cashback and exchange, this deal makes the iPhone 15 one of the best picks for people who want a powerful premium iPhone without paying the high launch price.

Apple iPhone 15 Specifications

The Apple iPhone 15 runs on the Apple A16 Bionic processor with an Apple 5-core GPU, making it fast for multitasking and heavy gaming. It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 2000 nits of peak brightness.

The phone is based on Android 17 and can be upgraded to iOS 26, but Apple Intelligence features will not be available on this model. The camera setup includes a 48MP main lens with sensor shift OIS and a 12MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view.

The front camera is 12MP for selfies and video calls. The phone has a 3349mAh battery and also supports 15W MagSafe wireless charging.