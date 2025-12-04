Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyiOS 26.2 Is Almost Here: Check All The Features, & Release Date

iOS 26.2 Is Almost Here: Check All The Features, & Release Date

Apple’s iOS 26.2 update is days away and packs more upgrades than 26.1, including offline lyrics, new podcast chapters, refreshed News layout, enhanced Reminders alarms and better Lock Screen effects.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 05:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Apple is getting ready to launch iOS 26.2, the next big software update for iPhones. According to a report from 9to5Mac, Apple has already released the Release Candidate (RC) build, which usually means the final version is almost ready for everyone. The timing suggests that iOS 26.2 could arrive very soon. 

Apple normally releases its x.2 updates during the second week of December, and this year seems to follow the same pattern. So users can expect the update between 8 December and 10 December, unless there is a revised RC build that delays things a little.

iOS 26.2 Update Features 

iOS 26.2 is expected to come with many new features that iPhone users will notice immediately. It will likely offer more improvements than iOS 26.1. The Apple Music app may now let users view offline lyrics, which means you can follow songs even without internet.

The Apple Podcasts app may get new AI-generated chapters, allowing listeners to skip directly to the parts of the episode they want.

The Apple News app may have a refreshed layout that highlights important stories clearly. The Reminders app may introduce a new alarm feature, making task alerts more flexible and useful.

Apple’s Freeform app may now support tables, giving more structure to group planning and brainstorming. Lock Screen customisation will also improve, with more dramatic control over the Liquid Glass effect on the clock.

iOS 26.2 Release Date 

The release of the RC build strongly supports the idea that the launch of iOS 26.2 is only days away. Past patterns show Apple likes releasing major mid-cycle updates in the second week of December, and the same seems likely this time.

Another highlight in this update is for AirPods users in Europe. The Live Translation feature will be available across the EU, making conversations easier for international travellers and multilingual users.

Finally, CarPlay is expected to get a couple of small improvements that make driving more convenient and smooth.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 04 Dec 2025 05:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Apple TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Modi Doesn’t Succumb To Pressure’: Putin’s Strong Message Before India Visit
‘Modi Doesn’t Succumb To Pressure’: Putin’s Strong Message Before India Visit
News
Modi-Putin's 25-Year Bond: Rare Photos Reveal The Foundation Of India-Russia Ties
Modi-Putin's 25-Year Bond: Rare Photos Reveal The Foundation Of India-Russia Ties
India
IndiGo Cancels More Flights As Crew Shortages Trigger Nationwide Disruptions
IndiGo Cancels More Flights As Crew Shortages Trigger Nationwide Disruptions
World
Why Putin Never Eats Foreign Food? Meet The ‘Food Convoy’ Arriving With Him To India
Why Putin Never Eats Foreign Food? Meet The ‘Food Convoy’ Arriving With Him To India
Advertisement

Videos

Russia-India Relations: India’s S-400 Power Back in Spotlight as Putin’s Visit Pushes Key Defence Talks
Russia-India Ties: Putin-Modi Talks Draw Sharp Attention From Washington
West Bengal: TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s Mosque Plan Sparks Clash With Bengal Governor Ahead of 6 Dec Event
Big Breaking: EC Flags Irregularities as 7,800 Bengal Booths Show Unusual Voter-List Patterns
Russia-India Relations: India-Russia to sign 25 Defence Deals, S-400 & -500 To Boost Strategic Deterrence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India And BNP Bonhomie: More Than Meets The Eye
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget