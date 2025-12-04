iOS 26.2 Is Almost Here: Check All The Features, & Release Date

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Apple is getting ready to launch iOS 26.2, the next big software update for iPhones. According to a report from 9to5Mac, Apple has already released the Release Candidate (RC) build, which usually means the final version is almost ready for everyone. The timing suggests that iOS 26.2 could arrive very soon.

Apple normally releases its x.2 updates during the second week of December, and this year seems to follow the same pattern. So users can expect the update between 8 December and 10 December, unless there is a revised RC build that delays things a little.

iOS 26.2 Update Features

iOS 26.2 is expected to come with many new features that iPhone users will notice immediately. It will likely offer more improvements than iOS 26.1. The Apple Music app may now let users view offline lyrics, which means you can follow songs even without internet.



The Apple Podcasts app may get new AI-generated chapters, allowing listeners to skip directly to the parts of the episode they want.



The Apple News app may have a refreshed layout that highlights important stories clearly. The Reminders app may introduce a new alarm feature, making task alerts more flexible and useful.



Apple’s Freeform app may now support tables, giving more structure to group planning and brainstorming. Lock Screen customisation will also improve, with more dramatic control over the Liquid Glass effect on the clock.

iOS 26.2 Release Date

The release of the RC build strongly supports the idea that the launch of iOS 26.2 is only days away. Past patterns show Apple likes releasing major mid-cycle updates in the second week of December, and the same seems likely this time.



Another highlight in this update is for AirPods users in Europe. The Live Translation feature will be available across the EU, making conversations easier for international travellers and multilingual users.



Finally, CarPlay is expected to get a couple of small improvements that make driving more convenient and smooth.