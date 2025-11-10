Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyiOS 26.2 Beta Brings Better Sleep Tracking, Clearer Lock Screen & Smarter Reminders: Check All Features

iOS 26.2 Beta Brings Better Sleep Tracking, Clearer Lock Screen & Smarter Reminders: Check All Features

Apple has released the public beta of iOS 26.2 with small but useful improvements. You now get better sleep tracking, clearer lock screen controls, and alarms for important reminders.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 01:42 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iOS 26.2 Beta: Apple has released the first public beta of iOS 26.2. This update brings small changes that make the iPhone easier and nicer to use. One big change is that you can now set alarms for important reminders, so you do not forget them. There is also a new sleep score that tells you how well you slept. The lock screen now has a slider so you can change how clear or cloudy the clock looks. 

The News app and Podcasts app also got updates to make them simpler. If your iPhone is in the public beta program, you can download iOS 26.2 from the Software Update section in your settings.

iOS 26.2 New Features

The iOS 26.2 public beta was released shortly after iOS 26.1. Apple is still improving the new Liquid Glass design that came with iOS 26. 

With this update, you get a Lock Screen Translucency Slider. This slider lets you change how see-through the lock screen clock is. It works with every clock font style.

The Sleep Score has also changed. Instead of calling the highest level “Outstanding,” it is now called “Very High.” Apple changed this because users said the old term felt confusing. 

The News app has been updated to show quick categories like sports, puzzles, business, politics, and food. The Passwords app now has a setting that helps with websites that do not remember your login details.

For Reminders, you can now turn on alarms by using the “Urgent” option, so important tasks stand out. AirPods Live Translation is now turned on for users in the European Union. 

The Freeform app now supports tables, which helps when working with others. The Podcasts app now has auto-created chapters, linked notes, and suggestions for similar shows. Notifications also have upgrades.

iOS 26.2 Update Release Date

There is now an option to flash your iPhone screen when you get a notification. There is also a new Enhanced Safety Notifications section that warns you about serious danger near you. 

iOS 26.2 continues improving the Liquid Glass look introduced in iOS 26. Liquid Glass makes the iPhone look smooth and slightly see-through.

It also came with improvements to Siri and Live Translation. If your device is part of the public beta, you can get iOS 26.2 by going to Settings and then Software Update.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 10 Nov 2025 01:42 PM (IST)
IPhone TECHNOLOGY
