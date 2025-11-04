Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
iOS 27 Leaks: Apple Planning To Bring 'Major Updates' To Apple Intelligence System

iOS 27 Leaks: Apple Planning To Bring 'Major Updates' To Apple Intelligence System

Apple may be teaming up with Google to power its new AI features in iOS 27. The update will bring a smarter Siri and major Apple Intelligence changes to iPhones.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 12:14 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Apple is getting ready to launch its new iOS 26.4 update this spring. This update will finally bring a much smarter version of Siri, something iPhone users have been waiting for for a long time. What’s surprising is that this new Siri will reportedly use Google’s technology behind the scenes. 

According to Bloomberg’s tech reporter Mark Gurman, Apple also plans to make big improvements to its Apple Intelligence system with iOS 27 and iPadOS 27, which will be announced next year.

iOS 27 To Bring Big Changes To Apple Intelligence

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will launch iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 next year with “major updates” to the Apple Intelligence system. 

These upgrades will make Apple’s AI tools stronger and easier to use across iPhones and iPads.

Apple will show these new updates in June during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), and users will get them in September with the launch of the iPhone 18 series. Gurman did not share details of what will change, but he said it will be a big step for Apple’s AI plans.

So far, Apple’s AI tools have been behind what Google and Samsung offer. But 2026 might finally be the year when Apple catches up, first with the smarter Siri in iOS 26.4 and then with the major AI changes coming with iOS 27.

iOS 26.4 To Bring Smarter Siri With Google’s Help

The iOS 26.4 update is expected to roll out in the coming spring. This update will finally make Siri more intelligent and useful. Reports say Google will secretly help Apple power the new Siri, though neither company has said anything officially.

For years, many people have said that Siri feels weaker than other assistants like Google Assistant or Alexa. Apple now wants to change that. 

The new Siri will likely understand questions better, give more natural answers, and respond faster. The goal is to make Siri smarter while still keeping user data private, something Apple often focuses on.

If this update works as expected, it could finally put Siri back in competition with other smart assistants. It’s a big move for Apple, which has been slower than Google or Samsung in using AI features in its devices.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 04 Nov 2025 12:14 PM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY
