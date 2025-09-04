Instagram Finally Lands On iPad After 15 Years: Here's What New

After years of requests from users, Instagram has finally launched a native app for iPads. It may be surprising, but the app came more than 15 years after both the iPad and Instagram first appeared in 2010. Until now, iPad users had to rely on the stretched version of the iPhone app, which never felt optimised for larger screens.

That gap is finally closing, as Instagram is officially available for download on the App Store starting today.

A Bigger Screen Experience With Reels At The Centre

Instagram says the iPad app has been designed with bigger displays in mind. Instead of the standard feed, the app now opens directly into Reels, reflecting how users consume video content for entertainment. Stories are pinned at the top for quick access, and messaging is just a tap away.

Watching reels? On iPad? It’s rolling out today 😏 | 🎥: aaaronwestberry pic.twitter.com/GVX0QXyhQ1 — Instagram (@instagram) September 3, 2025

The app also introduces a new “Following” tab with three feed options:

All: Posts and Reels from accounts you follow.

Friends: Content only from accounts that follow you back.

Latest: A chronological feed showing the newest posts first.

Users can reorder these feeds to see what’s most important to them at any time, making the experience more personal.

Multi-Column Design For Easier Navigation

The iPad app also comes with a multi-column design, letting users check DMs, notifications, or comments without leaving the main feed.

Reels can now play alongside comments, which means less disruption while browsing.

Instagram says this design reduces taps and makes navigation easier, though it also clearly keeps users engaged longer.

Combined with Meta’s recent move to bring WhatsApp to iPads, this launch could be preparation for Apple’s rumoured foldable iPhone, expected next year.

With the long wait finally over, Instagram for iPad is here, bringing a fuller and more polished experience to Apple tablet users.