Sharing YouTube Premium Outside Home? That's Ending Soon: Here's Everything You Need To Know

YouTube is enforcing its Family Plan rules, requiring all members to live under one roof, leaving many users frustrated and weighing other options.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 04:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

YouTube is tightening the rules for its Premium Family Plan, and many users aren’t happy about it. Following the lead of Netflix and Disney+, YouTube has begun actively enforcing a rule that’s always been in its fine print: all members of a Premium Family plan must live in the same household as the family manager.

Users who are part of a Family Plan but live at a different location are now seeing warning messages. The alert says their membership will be paused in 14 days unless they’re at the same address as the family manager.

Why YouTube Is Doing This

This enforcement move isn’t actually a change in policy; it’s simply YouTube finally applying a rule that’s always been there. The timing, however, has many convinced the company is looking to push more people toward individual subscriptions and increase revenue.

Unlike Netflix, which introduced a lower-cost “extra member” option for people outside the household, YouTube doesn’t yet have a middle ground. 

If you’re removed from a Family Plan, your only options are to pay for a full Premium subscription yourself or lose access entirely.

What It Means for Users

For many, the YouTube Premium Family plan was an affordable way to split the cost of ad-free videos, background playback, and YouTube Music. Now, families who don’t live under one roof, such as college students or relatives in different cities, will no longer be able to share. 

Whether YouTube will eventually introduce a paid add-on like Netflix remains unclear. For now, it seems the platform wants users to “pony up” for their own Premium subscription or walk away.

 And judging by the frustration online, plenty of people are considering the latter.

Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 04 Sep 2025 04:01 PM (IST)
