Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launch: Samsung has just introduced its much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S25 FE. A phone with flagship features at a pocket-friendly price. The device was launched at the Galaxy Event, which was streamed on Samsung’s Official YouTube channel as well as its official website.

Alongside the S25 FE, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S11 Tab Series. Let’s see what more Samsung unveils at the event.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE price starts at $649, with availability starting today. The Indian prices will be announced soon.

The new Samsung phone comes bundled with six months of free Google AI Pro subscription.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications

The Galaxy S25 FE features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster for outdoor visibility. It is powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 512GB storage.

On the camera front, the phone packs a 50MP wide camera with OIS, 12MP ultra-wide, 8MP telephoto (3x optical zoom), and a 12MP selfie shooter.

A 4,900mAh battery supports 45W fast charging, wireless charging, and Wireless PowerShare. Other highlights include IP68 water resistance, Android 16 with One UI 8, 5G support, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will be available in four colours: Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy, and White

Apart from all these specs, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will also let you enjoy advanced AI features:

Circle to Search with Google for quick info lookups

with Google for quick info lookups Live Translate for real-time text and voice translations

for real-time text and voice translations Generative Edit to resize, remove, or move objects in photos

to resize, remove, or move objects in photos Chat Assist to improve tone and grammar in messages.

These AI features look promising, keeping in mind that the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is a budget-friendly phone.