IRCTC Reveals What Passengers Eat On Trains, Sampark Kranti Tops Orders

IRCTC Meals: Long-distance train journeys are as much about food as they are about destinations. Now, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has offered a peek into what passengers are actually ordering onboard. The data reveals that lunch clearly leads the appetite chart, while one specific route has emerged as the top performer for meal bookings.

The insights come from IRCTC’s e-pantry initiative, which allows passengers to pre-book meals online and receive them directly at their seat, especially on trains that do not have pantry cars.

Lunch Emerges As The Clear Favourite

IRCTC’s figures show that more than 65,000 meals have been booked across 25 mail and express trains under the e-pantry service so far. Among the options available, lunch has turned out to be the most sought-after meal, clocking over 15,000 orders.

Breakfast and dinner together account for more than 17,000 bookings, while morning and evening tea have crossed 8,000 orders. Though tea remains a popular travel companion for many Indians, the numbers indicate that passengers are prioritising full meals over lighter refreshments during long journeys.

December 2025 recorded the highest monthly demand, with 16,500 orders placed in a single month, suggesting a spike in year-end travel.

Sampark Kranti Leads The Meal Chart

The Nizamuddin-Bengaluru Sampark Kranti Express has registered the highest number of e-pantry bookings, with around 8,300 meal orders. The strong uptake on this route is attributed to passenger preference for the quality of food available.

The service was first introduced in April 2025 on the Vivek Express as a pilot project. After a successful trial, it was expanded to 25 mail and express trains, particularly those operating without pantry cars, where passengers often struggle to find reliable meal options.

How The E-Pantry System Works

Passengers can opt for the e-pantry service at the time of ticket booking through IRCTC’s official platform. The facility is open to confirmed, RAC and waiting list ticket holders. Once the booking is completed, travellers receive a Meal Verification Code via SMS or email, which must be shown on the day of travel for seat delivery.

Payments are processed entirely through digital modes, removing cash transactions. Orders are monitored via a digital dashboard to ensure transparency. If a meal is not delivered, a full refund is issued, and passengers are informed via SMS or email.

The initiative reflects an effort to make long-distance rail travel more seamless, offering pre-booked meals at the seat and reducing the uncertainty around food availability on extended journeys.