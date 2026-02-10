Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Indian Firm Seeks Rs 1 Crore, Claims Prior Use Of 'Anthropic' Name

Indian Firm Seeks Rs 1 Crore, Claims Prior Use Of ‘Anthropic’ Name

However, the report noted that if the court rules in favour of the Indian firm, Anthropic may have to consider changing its name for operations in India.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 10:22 PM (IST)
Anthropic’s plans to expand operations in India have reportedly run into a legal challenge, with an Indian company alleging brand confusion and prior use of the name. According to reports, Anthropic Software, a Bengaluru-based firm, has filed a complaint against the San Francisco-headquartered AI company, claiming it has been using the name “Anthropic” for several years.

The matter is currently pending before a court in Karnataka.

Indian Firm Claims Prior Use Since 2017

As per a TechCrunch report, Anthropic Software filed the complaint last month in a commercial court, asserting that it has used the “Anthropic” name since 2017. The publication said it reviewed the court document, which alleges that Anthropic’s India entry has caused confusion among the local company’s customers.

The Indian firm is seeking legal recognition of its prior use of the name and relief to prevent further confusion. It has also sought Rs 1 crore in damages.

Anthropic Software founder and director Mohammad Ayyaz Mulla told TechCrunch that the intent behind the complaint was not confrontation but acknowledgement of prior use in India. He added that if this effort does not succeed, the company would be compelled to pursue litigation for resolution.

Trademark Status And Possible Outcomes

Gadgets 360 staff noted that the Indian company’s website states: “Anthropic is a trademark of Anthropic Softwares Pvt Ltd (Application Pending).” As the trademark has not yet been granted, there remains a possibility that the case may not qualify as a trademark infringement dispute.

However, the report noted that if the court rules in favour of the Indian firm, Anthropic may have to consider changing its name for operations in India.

Court Proceedings And Next Hearing

According to the report, Anthropic India was summoned by the court on January 20. The court did not grant an interim injunction, allowing the AI company to continue operations for now. The next hearing in the case is reportedly scheduled for February 16.

Separate Development: AI Safety Lead Exits Anthropic

Separately, Anthropic’s AI safety lead, Mrinak Sharma, announced his departure from the company this week. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sharma explained that he is not immediately moving to another role and plans to take a short break before deciding his next steps.

Frequently Asked Questions

What legal challenge has Anthropic faced in India?

An Indian company named Anthropic Software has filed a complaint alleging brand confusion and prior use of the name 'Anthropic' for several years.

When did the Indian company claim to start using the name 'Anthropic'?

Anthropic Software asserts that it has been using the name 'Anthropic' since 2017, prior to Anthropic's expansion into India.

What is the Indian company seeking in its legal complaint?

The Indian firm is seeking legal recognition of its prior use of the name, relief to prevent customer confusion, and Rs 1 crore in damages.

Has the court granted an interim injunction against Anthropic?

No, the court did not grant an interim injunction, allowing Anthropic to continue its operations in India for now.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 10:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anthropic Indian Firm Seeks Rs 1 Crore Prior Use Of Anthropic Name
