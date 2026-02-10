Indian Firm Seeks Rs 1 Crore, Claims Prior Use Of ‘Anthropic’ Name

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Anthropic’s plans to expand operations in India have reportedly run into a legal challenge, with an Indian company alleging brand confusion and prior use of the name. According to reports, Anthropic Software, a Bengaluru-based firm, has filed a complaint against the San Francisco-headquartered AI company, claiming it has been using the name “Anthropic” for several years.

The matter is currently pending before a court in Karnataka.

Indian Firm Claims Prior Use Since 2017

As per a TechCrunch report, Anthropic Software filed the complaint last month in a commercial court, asserting that it has used the “Anthropic” name since 2017. The publication said it reviewed the court document, which alleges that Anthropic’s India entry has caused confusion among the local company’s customers.

The Indian firm is seeking legal recognition of its prior use of the name and relief to prevent further confusion. It has also sought Rs 1 crore in damages.

Anthropic Software founder and director Mohammad Ayyaz Mulla told TechCrunch that the intent behind the complaint was not confrontation but acknowledgement of prior use in India. He added that if this effort does not succeed, the company would be compelled to pursue litigation for resolution.

Trademark Status And Possible Outcomes

Gadgets 360 staff noted that the Indian company’s website states: “Anthropic is a trademark of Anthropic Softwares Pvt Ltd (Application Pending).” As the trademark has not yet been granted, there remains a possibility that the case may not qualify as a trademark infringement dispute.

However, the report noted that if the court rules in favour of the Indian firm, Anthropic may have to consider changing its name for operations in India.

Court Proceedings And Next Hearing

According to the report, Anthropic India was summoned by the court on January 20. The court did not grant an interim injunction, allowing the AI company to continue operations for now. The next hearing in the case is reportedly scheduled for February 16.

Separate Development: AI Safety Lead Exits Anthropic

Separately, Anthropic’s AI safety lead, Mrinak Sharma, announced his departure from the company this week. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sharma explained that he is not immediately moving to another role and plans to take a short break before deciding his next steps.

Today is my last day at Anthropic. I resigned.



Here is the letter I shared with my colleagues, explaining my decision. pic.twitter.com/Qe4QyAFmxL — mrinank (@MrinankSharma) February 9, 2026