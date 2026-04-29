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HomeNewsIndiaRailway staffer gets rigorous jail term for stopping a special army train by blasting detonator

Railway staffer gets rigorous jail term for stopping a special army train by blasting detonator

Khandwa, Apr 28 (PTI): A court on Tuesday sentenced a railway employee to six years of rigorous imprisonment in 2024 case of stopping a special army train by setting off a detonator on the tracks in Khandwa district of Madhya Prades.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 12:01 AM (IST)

Khandwa, Apr 28 (PTI): A court on Tuesday sentenced a railway employee to six years of rigorous imprisonment in 2024 case of stopping a special army train by setting off a detonator on the tracks in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh.

The railway court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

According to a release issued by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), after considering the statements of witnesses and other evidence in the case, the court found railway trackman Sabir alias Shabbir guilty and sentenced him under the Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act and relevant provisions of the Railways Act.

The court also took seriously the fact that the accused committed the crime despite being a railway employee.

According to the release, a special army train traveling from Jammu and Kashmir to Karnataka was stopped on September 18, 2024, after a detonator planted on the tracks between Dongargaon and Sagphata stations exploded.

During the investigation, torn pieces of the detonator and shells were recovered from the scene, it said.

A dog named 'James', who was part of the RPF's dog squad, helped investigating agencies identify railway trackman Sabir as the accused by following a scent trail for approximately eight kilometers from the scene, the release said.

During interrogation, Sabir confessed to committing the crime.

Intelligence Bureau (IB), the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the state police's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and local police were involved in the probe in addition to the RPF. PTI COR HWP MAS NP

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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