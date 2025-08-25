Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
How To Read Deleted WhatsApp Messages: Easy Step-By-Step Guide For Android & iPhone Users

Curious about deleted texts? Here’s How To Read WhatsApp's Deleted Messages on Android and iPhone with simple tricks you can try.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 02:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

WhatsApp Tips: You might have experienced getting a notification appear on WhatsApp, and then, once you open it, the message has disappeared. Curiosity takes hold, and the little piece of text labelled This message was deleted turns out to be the biggest riddle of your day.

The good news? There are methods to reveal what was sent. Whether you use an Android or an iPhone, there are ways to recover deleted WhatsApp messages, including using the phone's notifications history and restoring chat backups. Let’s break them down.

How to See Deleted WhatsApp Messages on Android

1. Through Notification History

Android phone with version 11 and higher comes with their own treasure chest, Notification History.

  • Go to SettingsApps & NotificationsNotifications.

  • Tap on Notification History.

  • Voilà! You can now take a glance at the latest notifications and even those that got deleted.

2. Through WhatsApp Chat Backup

Good old backups to the rescue:

  • Uninstall WhatsApp.

  • Reinstall and log in with your number.

  • Select Restore in case a backup exists in Google Drive.

  • After recovery, your chats (along with deleted ones) will appear again.

3. Using Third-Party Apps (With Caution)

Not officially supported by WhatsApp, but can be done:

  • Download a credible notification history application through Google Play.

  • Grant permissions.

  • Read removed messages (note: media still won't be visible).

How to See Deleted WhatsApp Messages on iPhone

Sadly, iOS fans have fewer, yet solid options.

Through iCloud Backup

  • Uninstall WhatsApp.

  • Reinstall and log in.

  • Choose Restore from iCloud Backup.

  • Your deleted messages reappear once the restore is done.

Extra Tips to Keep Deleted Messages Accessible

  • Regularly back up chats to Google Drive or iCloud.

  • Always use trusted apps, in case you use third-party tools.

  • To have a smoother recovery, keep your device and WhatsApp updated.

Although WhatsApp does not allow one to read deleted messages with ease, these solutions will help you survive in the dark. Whether it is a joke you accidentally skipped or a serious message, now you know how to read deleted WhatsApp messages without the mystery.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 25 Aug 2025 02:59 PM (IST)
