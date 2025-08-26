Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
How To Delete Or Deactivate Your Naukri Account Permanently: Step-By-Step Guide

How To Delete Or Deactivate Your Naukri Account Permanently: Step-By-Step Guide

Want to delete or deactivate your Naukri account? Here’s a step-by-step guide to remove your profile permanently or deactivate it instead.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 03:28 PM (IST)
How to delete your Naukari Account: Naukri is among the most popular job portals in India, with millions of professionals using it to find new opportunities. However, there may come a time in your career when you are happy with your job, or do not want to be contacted by recruiters via Naukri, or you might be considering deleting your Naukri account. 

Before you touch your Naukri account, you must know the difference between deleting and deactivating your account, because once deleted, your profile and data will be gone for good. This guide will take you through the exact steps on how to delete your Naukri account.

How to Delete Your Naukri Account

Note: Once your account gets deleted, you cannot retrieve any information, and you also won't be able to use the same email ID to create a new account.

Option 1: Delete via Naukri App

  1. Open the Naukri app and log in.
  2. Tap the hamburger menu (☰) on the top-left and go to Settings.
  3. Select Communication & Privacy.
  4. Scroll down to Not looking for a job change right now.
  5. Tap the three dots → select Delete Account.
  6. Tick the checkboxes confirming the data loss.
  7. Enter your reason for deleting.
  8. Enter your password when prompted.
  9. Tap Confirm → your account will be deleted permanently.

Option 2: Delete via the Naukri Website

  1. Visit the Naukri website and log in.
  2. Click your profile icon (top-right) → select Settings.
  3. Go to Communication & Privacy.
  4. Scroll to Not looking for a job change right now → click Read More.
  5. From the dropdown, select Delete Account.
  6. Choose your reason for deletion.
  7. Enter your password.
  8. Click Delete Account & Logout.

Your account will be deleted permanently.

What Happens After Deletion?

  • Your profile will vanish after 24 hours.
  • Emails may take 7 days to stop.
  • Saved jobs, alerts, and recruiter communication history will be lost.

Alternatives to Deletion

Instead of deleting, you can:

  • Deactivate account: Pause your profile until you log in again.
  • Stop emails/notifications: Update communication settings.
  • Set custom job alerts: Get more relevant job recommendations.

You must be aware that deleting your Naukri account is a permanent step, so think carefully before doing it. If you are just feeling irritated by the notifications, adjusting your settings might be a better choice. But if you’re sure, simply follow the steps above via app or website, and your account will be gone for good.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 26 Aug 2025 03:28 PM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY
