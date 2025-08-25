Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
How To Format iPhone: Step-By-Step Guide On How To Clear Your Device Safely

How To Format iPhone: Step-By-Step Guide On How To Clear Your Device Safely

Need to reset your iPhone? Here’s how to format an iPhone safely, erase data, and give your device a fresh start in simple steps.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 05:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

How To Format iPhone: Formatting your iPhone, which can also be referred to as a factory reset, is often useful when you find your phone experiencing slow performance, having some software issues, or when you want to sell it or even give it away. 

The procedure will make sure that all your personal data is deleted, and that your iPhone will be restored to factory settings as it was first out of the box. The positive news is that formatting an iPhone is not too difficult, and you will not need any additional tools to do this. Follow the simple guide on how to safely format an iPhone.

Backup Your iPhone Before Formatting

Remember to make a backup of your data before proceeding. You can use iCloud Backup or a computer to back up your iPhone manually using Finder (Mac) or iTunes (Windows). This will allow you to restore your photos, contacts, apps, and settings in the future.

How To Format An iPhone Through Settings

  1. Open the Settings app.
  2. Tap General > Transfer or Reset iPhone.
  3. Choose Erase All Content and Settings.
  4. Enter your passcode or Apple ID when prompted.
  5. Tap Erase iPhone to confirm.

Your iPhone will restart once this is done, and you will see the usual setup screen saying “Hello”.

How To Format iPhone Using iTunes/Finder

If your iPhone is not responding, you can connect it to the computer by:

  1. Plug your iPhone into your Mac or Windows laptop.
  2. Open Finder (Mac) or iTunes (Windows).
  3. Select your iPhone and click Restore iPhone.

This will download the most recent iOS version and also reset your device.

Formatting the iPhone is an easy procedure that gives your device a fresh start. Simply remember to back up your information beforehand so you do not lose anything that was critical.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 25 Aug 2025 05:07 PM (IST)
