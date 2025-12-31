Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyABP Live Tech How-To | Taking Late Cab On New Year's Eve? Do This To Share Location With Loved Ones

ABP Live Tech How-To | Taking Late Cab On New Year's Eve? Do This To Share Location With Loved Ones

With late-night travel rising during New Year celebrations, here’s a simple guide explaining how women can stay safe in cabs using in-app safety tools and smart personal habits.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 04:54 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

ABP Live Tech How-To: As New Year celebrations pick up and late-night travel becomes common, women often rely on cab services to get home safely. Whether it’s returning from a party, a night shift, or an evening outing, safety should always come first. Cab apps in India have added multiple in-built safety tools, especially keeping women riders in mind. But technology alone is not enough. Knowing how to use these features smartly, staying alert, and following a few basic habits can make a big difference. 

Here’s a simple guide on how women can stay safe while travelling in cabs.

How Women Can Stay Safe In Uber Cabs At Night

Uber keeps all its safety tools in one place once the ride starts. The Safety Toolkit appears as a blue shield on the map. Women can now prefer female drivers, depending on availability. You can also turn on a ride PIN so the trip starts only after the driver enters it. 

Uber tracks the ride in real time and checks for sudden stops or route changes. If something feels off, the emergency button connects directly to 112, and your location is shared automatically. Trusted contacts can also track your ride live.

How Women Can Stay Safe Using Ola Cabs

Ola focuses strongly on live ride monitoring. Its Guardian system watches for route deviations or long stops and alerts the safety team instantly. Women riders can choose a same-gender driver where available. 

A safety PIN ensures the right driver picks you up. During any discomfort, the emergency button lets you either alert Ola’s safety team or call the police directly. Ola’s response team may also call you during unusual ride activity.

How Women Can Stay Safe While Riding With Rapido

Rapido offers women-focused services like Bike Pink, where female riders are matched with female captains. Late-night rides are closely monitored, and customer care often checks in after night trips. 

If the ride stops suddenly or changes route, the app sends alerts with quick emergency options. Your personal number always stays hidden, keeping communication secure and private.

More Safety Tips For Women Travelling Alone In Cabs

Always check the door lock before sitting. Match the vehicle number with the app every time. Share your WhatsApp live location as an extra backup. Keep conversations polite but professional and avoid personal details. 

If you feel uncomfortable, pretend to be on a call and mention that someone is tracking your ride. Staying alert and prepared is just as important as using app features.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 31 Dec 2025 04:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY ABP Live Tech How-To
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Fireworks Light Up Auckland As New Zealand Welcomes 2026-Watch
Fireworks Light Up Auckland As New Zealand Welcomes 2026-Watch
World
Thousands Turn Out At Khaleda Zia's Funeral In Bangladesh, Jaishankar Conveys India's Condolences
Thousands Turn Out At Khaleda Zia's Funeral In Bangladesh, Jaishankar Conveys India's Condolences
Cities
Woman Gang-Raped In Moving Van In Faridabad, Gets 12 Stitches After Being Thrown Out
Woman Gang-Raped In Moving Van In Faridabad, Gets 12 Stitches After Being Thrown Out
World
Osman Hadi Murder Case Prime Accused Masud Denies Role, Says He Is In Dubai
Osman Hadi Murder Case Prime Accused Masud Denies Role, Says He Is In Dubai
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delivery Crisis Today, Zomato, Swiggy, and Other Platforms Face Worker Strike
SIR Controversy: TMC Meets Election Commission, Alleges Flaws in West Bengal Voter Revision
Indore Contaminated Water Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to Seven After Contaminated Water Crisis in Cleanest City
New Year Rush: Massive Crowds at Ayodhya, Mathura, Haridwar as Devotees Flock for Darshan
Political Update: BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Threatening Home Minister Amit Shah
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India's Growth Story Is Broad-Based, Not Metro-Centric
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget