Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





ABP Live Tech How-To: As New Year celebrations pick up and late-night travel becomes common, women often rely on cab services to get home safely. Whether it’s returning from a party, a night shift, or an evening outing, safety should always come first. Cab apps in India have added multiple in-built safety tools, especially keeping women riders in mind. But technology alone is not enough. Knowing how to use these features smartly, staying alert, and following a few basic habits can make a big difference.

Here’s a simple guide on how women can stay safe while travelling in cabs.

How Women Can Stay Safe In Uber Cabs At Night

Uber keeps all its safety tools in one place once the ride starts. The Safety Toolkit appears as a blue shield on the map. Women can now prefer female drivers, depending on availability. You can also turn on a ride PIN so the trip starts only after the driver enters it.

Uber tracks the ride in real time and checks for sudden stops or route changes. If something feels off, the emergency button connects directly to 112, and your location is shared automatically. Trusted contacts can also track your ride live.

How Women Can Stay Safe Using Ola Cabs

Ola focuses strongly on live ride monitoring. Its Guardian system watches for route deviations or long stops and alerts the safety team instantly. Women riders can choose a same-gender driver where available.

A safety PIN ensures the right driver picks you up. During any discomfort, the emergency button lets you either alert Ola’s safety team or call the police directly. Ola’s response team may also call you during unusual ride activity.

How Women Can Stay Safe While Riding With Rapido

Rapido offers women-focused services like Bike Pink, where female riders are matched with female captains. Late-night rides are closely monitored, and customer care often checks in after night trips.

If the ride stops suddenly or changes route, the app sends alerts with quick emergency options. Your personal number always stays hidden, keeping communication secure and private.

More Safety Tips For Women Travelling Alone In Cabs

Always check the door lock before sitting. Match the vehicle number with the app every time. Share your WhatsApp live location as an extra backup. Keep conversations polite but professional and avoid personal details.

If you feel uncomfortable, pretend to be on a call and mention that someone is tracking your ride. Staying alert and prepared is just as important as using app features.