ABP Live Tech How-To | These Hacks Will Make Your Reels Go Viral On Instagram Overnight

ABP Live Tech How-To | These Hacks Will Make Your Reels Go Viral On Instagram Overnight

Your content may be good, but your settings might be holding you back. These quick Instagram hacks can unlock reach and help your Reels find new audiences faster.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 05:30 PM (IST)
ABP Live Tech How-To: Instagram Reels are no longer just for fun. They are now a powerful way to build your personal brand and even earn money. Every day, millions of people post Reels, but only a few go viral. This makes many users wonder if there is a secret switch that can make Reels viral instantly. The truth is, there is no magic button. But a few smart settings and small changes can greatly improve your reach. 

When combined with good content, these steps can help your Reels travel far beyond your followers and reach new people faster.

Instagram Reels Viral Setting: The One Change Most People Miss

The first thing you should do is switch your account to Professional Mode. Choose Creator or Business. This gives you access to insights that show when your audience is active and what type of content works best. This data helps you plan smarter Reels.

Now comes the most ignored step. Go to Settings > Privacy > Account Suggestions and make sure this option is enabled. Also, ensure your account and Reels are public. 

If your profile is private, your content will only reach a small group. Public accounts get shown in Explore and Reels Feed, which boosts visibility.

Another important point is interaction. Reply to comments, like other Reels, and share content. Instagram values active accounts. The more you engage, the more the algorithm trusts your profile and pushes your Reels.

Best Instagram Reels Viral Setting Tips for Faster Growth

Timing plays a big role. Post when your audience is most active. The first few hours decide how far your Reel will go. A good early response tells Instagram that people like your content.

Using trending audio also helps. Instagram often promotes Reels that use popular sounds. Pair that with a strong hook in the first three seconds. Clear video, good lighting, and simple storytelling keep people watching.

Remember, settings alone won’t make you viral. Content still matters the most. Be consistent. Post often. Learn from your insights. 

There is no instant viral button, but with the right Instagram Reels viral setting, smart timing, and good content, your chances grow every day.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I increase my Instagram Reels' visibility?

Ensure your account is public and switch to Professional Mode. Enable 'Account Suggestions' in your privacy settings to boost discoverability.

What is the most overlooked setting for Instagram Reels?

The most overlooked setting is enabling 'Account Suggestions' under Privacy settings. This helps Instagram recommend your Reels to a wider audience.

Does my Instagram account need to be public for Reels to go viral?

Yes, your account and Reels must be public. Private accounts limit your content's reach, while public accounts can appear in Explore and Reels feeds.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 05:30 PM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY ABP Live Tech How-To
