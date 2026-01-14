Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Tech How-To | Want To Watch Republic Day 2026 Live At Kartavya Path? Here's How To Book Tickets Online

India gears up for Republic Day 2026 with the “Vande Mataram” theme. Tickets for the parade, rehearsal and Beating Retreat are now available online for citizens to witness history live.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
ABP Live Tech How-To: India is ready to celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, with the powerful theme “Vande Mataram”. This year’s celebration is extra special as the nation marks 150 years of the national song while carrying forward the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The grand events at Kartavya Path will include the Republic Day Parade, the Full Dress Rehearsal on January 23, and the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29. 

Ticket sales for all these events began on January 5, giving citizens a chance to witness history live.

How To Book Republic Day Parade 2026 Tickets Online

Booking tickets for the Republic Day Parade 2026 is simple and fully online. You can visit the official Aamantran website or download the Aamantran mobile app from the Android Gov.in App Store or the iOS App Store.

Once you open the platform, create an account using your mobile number. After verification, you can choose the event you want to attend: the main parade on January 26, the Full Dress Rehearsal on January 23, or the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29.

Select your preferred date, seating area, and number of tickets. Follow the on-screen steps to complete the booking. After confirmation, your ticket will be available digitally. You must carry a valid ID along with your ticket on the day of the event.

Seats are limited, and demand is always high, so early booking is the best way to secure your place at these iconic celebrations.

What Makes Republic Day 2026 Special

This year’s Republic Day will be historic in many ways. For the first time, the chief guests will be top European Union leaders: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa.

The parade at Kartavya Path will feature vibrant tableaux from different states, marching contingents from the armed forces, and a stunning flypast by the Indian Air Force. The Beating Retreat ceremony will close the celebrations with music, lights, and tradition.

Watching Republic Day in person is not just about the visuals. It is about standing among thousands of Indians, feeling the energy, and sharing a moment of national pride. Booking your tickets early ensures you don’t miss the chance to be part of this unforgettable experience.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
