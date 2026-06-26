Who Are The 3 Indians Followed By Obsession Director Curry Barker On Instagram?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hollywood director Curry Barker's Instagram reveals a unique Indian connection.

He follows actors Kartik Aaryan, Riccha Sinha, and filmmaker Kushaal.

Kartik Aaryan praised Barker's successful psychological horror film

These connections highlight diverse Indian entertainment industry talent.

Curry Barker has quickly become one of Hollywood’s most talked-about young filmmakers after the massive global success of his psychological horror film Obsession. While the 26-year-old director is making headlines for his breakout success, his social media activity has also sparked curiosity online. A closer look at his Instagram following has revealed an interesting India connection. Barker follows only three Indian names on the platform, and each of them comes from a different corner of the entertainment industry. From Bollywood star power to rising acting talent and indie filmmaking, the connection has left many wondering what links these names to the Hollywood filmmaker.

Curry Barker Instagram

Curry Barker’s Instagram following list is surprisingly selective. Among the few names he follows are three Indian personalities: actor Kartik Aaryan, actor Riccha Sinha, and filmmaker Kushaal Chawla. The discovery has sparked interest, especially as Barker’s global popularity continues to rise following the success of Obsession. Each of these three names represents a very different space within the Indian entertainment industry, making the connection all the more intriguing.

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Kartik Aaryan Connection

Of the three names, Kartik Aaryan is perhaps the most recognisable. The connection may not come as a surprise to fans, especially after Kartik openly praised Obsession soon after watching it. The actor had described the psychological horror film as one of the best in the genre in recent years and strongly recommended it to viewers. His endorsement brought added attention to the film among Indian audiences and may explain Barker’s digital connection with the Bollywood star.

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Who Is Riccha Sinha?

Lucknow-born actor Riccha Sinha is currently one of the newer faces generating interest. She recently landed the lead role in an international psychological thriller, where she plays Anya, a young woman trying to rebuild her life in a new country while navigating emotionally intense and unsettling situations. The project marks an important career milestone for Riccha, especially as she had initially planned to focus entirely on Bollywood. Before this, she appeared in the Malayalam film Ramachandra Boss & Co alongside Nivin Pauly and gained attention through the viral song Habibi Drip.

Who Is Kushaal Chawla?

The third Indian name linked to Barker is independent filmmaker Kushaal Chawla. Kushaal has steadily built a strong reputation in the independent cinema circuit, earning recognition at international film festivals and carving a distinct space for himself. His film Another Time premiered at Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles and later collected more than 15 international laurels. He has also won major honours, including Best Director at the New York International Film Awards and Best Film at the Oniros Film Awards in Italy. Apart from filmmaking, Kushaal has worked on notable Indian television productions such as TED Talks India and Lip Sync Battle India.

About Obsession

Curry Barker’s directorial debut, Obsession, has become one of the biggest surprise success stories in recent years. Made on a modest budget, the psychological thriller exceeded expectations and emerged as a global talking point. The film’s success has positioned Barker as one of Hollywood’s most promising breakout directors. At just 26, he has already managed to create serious industry buzz, with many now closely watching what he does next.

As Curry Barker’s global profile continues to rise, his selective Instagram following has unexpectedly sparked conversations in India as well. Whether through films, collaborations, or shared creative interests, this crossover has certainly caught attention.