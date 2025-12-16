Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyHow Often Do You Clean Your Earbuds? They May Be Doing More Harm Than You Realise

How Often Do You Clean Your Earbuds? They May Be Doing More Harm Than You Realise

Most people ignore earbud cleaning, but dirty earbuds can cause infections, hearing loss and skin issues. Cleaning them regularly takes minutes and helps keep your ears healthy and audio clear.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 02:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Most of us use earbuds every single day- while working, travelling, or relaxing. But very few people think about cleaning them. These tiny devices sit inside your ears for hours and slowly collect earwax, sweat, dirt, bacteria, and dead skin. When you keep using dirty earbuds, you are pushing all that mess back into your ears again and again. 

This is not just a hygiene issue. It can affect your ear health, reduce sound quality, and even force you to replace expensive earbuds early. Regular earbud cleaning is simple, quick, and extremely important.

Health Risks Of Using Dirty Earbuds Daily

Your ear canal is warm and slightly moist, which already makes it sensitive. When dirty earbuds go inside, bacteria and debris get pushed deeper into the ear. This creates the perfect environment for infections.

One common problem is outer ear infection, also called swimmer’s ear. It causes pain, itching, redness, and sometimes discharge. Studies have shown that dirty or shared earbuds can transfer harmful bacteria like Staphylococcus aureus and E. coli into your ears.

People who use in-ear headphones regularly without cleaning them are more likely to face ear infections. Symptoms can include swelling, hearing trouble, constant itching, and discomfort that doesn’t go away easily.

Dirty Earbuds Can Cause Earwax Buildup And Hearing Issues

Earbuds can actually harm your hearing if they are not clean. Instead of letting earwax come out naturally, dirty earbuds push it back inside the ear canal. This leads to hard earwax buildup.

This can cause temporary hearing loss, ear pain, and ringing sounds known as tinnitus. At the same time, earwax stuck on earbuds blocks sound. This makes audio feel low, forcing you to increase volume, which can damage your hearing over time.

Skin Problems And Allergic Reactions From Unclean Earbuds

Sweat, oil, and bacteria on earbuds can irritate the skin around your ears. Many people experience pimples, rashes, or itching. Some even develop contact dermatitis, which causes red and itchy skin. If you have sensitive skin or eczema, dirty earbuds make the problem worse.

Dirty Earbuds Reduce Sound Quality And Lifespan

Earwax blocks the speaker mesh, making sound dull and weak. Many earbuds stop sounding good simply because they are dirty, not broken. Over time, buildup can damage speakers permanently, forcing early replacement.

How Often Should You Clean Your Earbuds

Wipe earbuds daily with a dry cloth. Deep clean weekly using a soft cloth, cotton swab, and 70% alcohol. Wash silicone tips separately and dry fully before use. Cleaning takes minutes but saves your ears and your money.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 16 Dec 2025 02:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
National Herald Case: Relief For Sonia, Rahul Gandhi As Delhi Court Refuses To Take Note Of ED Chargesheet
National Herald Case: Delhi Court Refuses To Take Note Of ED Chargesheet Against Gandhis
India
Bengal SIR Draft List Released: Where And How To Check Your Name
Bengal SIR Draft List Released: Where And How To Check Your Name
India
Luthra Brothers, Owners Of Goa Club Where Fire Killed 25, Board Flight From Bangkok To Delhi
Luthra Brothers, Owners Of Goa Club Where Fire Killed 25, Board Flight From Bangkok To Delhi
Cities
4 Dead As Several Buses Crash, Catch Fire On Delhi-Agra Expressway Due To Dense Fog
4 Dead As Several Buses Crash, Catch Fire On Delhi-Agra Expressway Due To Dense Fog
Advertisement

Videos

National Herald Case: Rouse Avenue Court Declines to Take Cognisance of ED Chargesheet in National Herald Case
VBG Ramji Bill: Opposition Registers Strong Objection to Introduction of VBG Ramji Bill in Parliament
Court Refuses to Take Cognisance of ED Chargesheet, Big Relief for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi
CM Nitish Kumar: Controversy Erupts Over Nitish Kumar’s Viral Video During Appointment Event in Bihar
Maharashtra Politics: BMC Election Dates Announced, Alliance Talks Intensify in Maharashtra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget