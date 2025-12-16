Your Wi-Fi Is Being Used By Neighbours Because Of These Simple Mistakes: Fix It In Minutes

You may feel your Wi-Fi is safe just because you set a password years ago. But most people forget about router settings after the first setup. That small mistake allows neighbours or nearby users to secretly use your internet. When this happens, your speed drops, your data gets used up faster, and your IP address can even be misused.

This is not about hacking movies or experts. It’s about basic settings that are left open. The good part is that fixing this issue is very easy and takes only a few minutes.

Default Router Settings Are A Major Red Flag

The most common reason Wi-Fi gets stolen is the default router settings. Routers come with default admin usernames and passwords like “admin” or “password.” Many people never change them. Anyone can search your router model online and find these details easily.

To check if someone is using your Wi-Fi, open your browser and type 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.0.1. Log in and open “Connected Devices” or “Device List.” If you see unknown devices or names you don’t recognise, your Wi-Fi is already being used by someone else.

Changing Passwords Might Be Your Best Friend

Your router admin password is different from your Wi-Fi password. This password controls all router settings. If it is weak or unchanged, anyone can enter your router and control your network.

Log in to your router settings and change the admin password immediately. Make sure it is strong and not easy to guess.

Upgrade Wi-Fi Security Settings To Stop Internet Theft

Check your Wi-Fi security type. If it is WEP or WPA, your network is unsafe. These can be cracked in minutes. Change it to WPA2-PSK (AES) or WPA3 if your router supports it. This is one of the most important steps to stop Wi-Fi theft.

Disabling WPS Will Protect Your Wi-Fi From Hackers

WPS makes it easy to connect devices, but it is very risky. The WPS PIN can be broken in a few hours using free tools. Go to your router settings and turn off WPS completely.

Change Wi-Fi Password And Hide Network Name

Set a strong Wi-Fi password with at least 16 characters. Use letters, numbers, and symbols. Avoid names or simple words.

You can also hide your SSID so your Wi-Fi does not appear in the network list. This stops casual users from trying to connect.

Enable MAC Filtering And Update Router Firmware

Turn on MAC address filtering so only your devices can connect. Even if someone knows the password, they will be blocked.

Lastly, update your router firmware. Old firmware has known security problems. Updating it keeps your Wi-Fi safe and fast.