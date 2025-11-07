GTA 6 Release Delayed For The 2nd Time: Does This Mean Wolverine Will Be Delayed Too?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





GTA 6 Release Date Delayed: Rockstar Games has once again confirmed what fans have quietly suspected and loudly joked about for years: Grand Theft Auto 6 is not arriving anytime soon. The studio has kicked the release date further down the road, shifting the launch from May 2026 to November 19, 2026.

In typical Rockstar fashion, the announcement arrived in the early hours of Friday, when most fans were asleep, possibly the safest time to break bad news. The company explained the delay by saying, “Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026.”

Of course, the studio also offered a familiar apology: “We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realise has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve.”

Hi everyone,



Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026.



At this point, longtime GTA fans could probably finish that apology themselves.

Rockstar added, “We want to thank you again for your patience and support. While the wait is a little longer, we are incredibly excited for players to experience.” Hopefully, players will still be alive by then.

A Delay So Big It Warps Everyone Else’s Calendar

GTA 6’s new date isn’t just an inconvenience for fans, it’s a mild earthquake for the rest of the industry. The game is expected to be the biggest launch in entertainment history, which means every other publisher must now tiptoe around Rockstar’s new November slot as if avoiding the blast radius of a meteor.

Case in point: Marvel’s Wolverine, scheduled for fall 2026. With GTA 6 now bulldozing through that window, Insomniac may have to quietly shuffle its superhero to 2027. Of course, none of this is confirmed, but the way Rockstar is going, we may have to depend on the good old rumour mill for morsels.

A Decade of Trailers, Promises, and Moving Goalposts

The long road to GTA 6 has become a saga worthy of its own crime drama. The game’s first trailer, now past 268 million views, teased a 2025 launch window. Then came the first delay, which moved it to May 2026. That was followed by a second trailer, which only made fans hungrier. Now comes the second delay.

At this stage, the only thing releasing on time is fan frustration.

November 2026: Believe It When You See It

Rockstar insists the new date is solid. Maybe it is. Maybe it isn’t. History suggests buying a 2027 calendar might be a good idea anyway.

For now, Grand Theft Auto 6 is slated to hit PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on November 19, 2026. And until then, fans will keep waiting, something they’re now highly trained to do.