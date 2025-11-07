Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingGTA 6 Release Delayed For The 2nd Time: Does This Mean Wolverine Will Be Delayed Too?

GTA 6 Release Delayed For The 2nd Time: Does This Mean Wolverine Will Be Delayed Too?

Rockstar has shifted GTA 6 to November 2026, extending a saga of delays that now feels longer than the actual game’s campaign.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 09:04 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

GTA 6 Release Date Delayed: Rockstar Games has once again confirmed what fans have quietly suspected and loudly joked about for years: Grand Theft Auto 6 is not arriving anytime soon. The studio has kicked the release date further down the road, shifting the launch from May 2026 to November 19, 2026.

In typical Rockstar fashion, the announcement arrived in the early hours of Friday, when most fans were asleep, possibly the safest time to break bad news. The company explained the delay by saying, “Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026.”

Of course, the studio also offered a familiar apology: “We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realise has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve.”

At this point, longtime GTA fans could probably finish that apology themselves.

Rockstar added, “We want to thank you again for your patience and support. While the wait is a little longer, we are incredibly excited for players to experience.” Hopefully, players will still be alive by then.

A Delay So Big It Warps Everyone Else’s Calendar

GTA 6’s new date isn’t just an inconvenience for fans, it’s a mild earthquake for the rest of the industry. The game is expected to be the biggest launch in entertainment history, which means every other publisher must now tiptoe around Rockstar’s new November slot as if avoiding the blast radius of a meteor.

Case in point: Marvel’s Wolverine, scheduled for fall 2026. With GTA 6 now bulldozing through that window, Insomniac may have to quietly shuffle its superhero to 2027. Of course, none of this is confirmed, but the way Rockstar is going, we may have to depend on the good old rumour mill for morsels. 

A Decade of Trailers, Promises, and Moving Goalposts

The long road to GTA 6 has become a saga worthy of its own crime drama. The game’s first trailer, now past 268 million views, teased a 2025 launch window. Then came the first delay, which moved it to May 2026. That was followed by a second trailer, which only made fans hungrier. Now comes the second delay.

At this stage, the only thing releasing on time is fan frustration.

November 2026: Believe It When You See It

Rockstar insists the new date is solid. Maybe it is. Maybe it isn’t. History suggests buying a 2027 calendar might be a good idea anyway.

For now, Grand Theft Auto 6 is slated to hit PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on November 19, 2026. And until then, fans will keep waiting, something they’re now highly trained to do.

Also read

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 07 Nov 2025 09:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming GTA 6 TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Hints At Possible India Visit Next Year, Says Trade Talks With PM Modi 'Going Good'
Trump Hints At Possible India Visit Next Year, Says Trade Talks With PM Modi 'Going Good'
World
Pakistan Breaks Ceasefire, Targets Afghan Forces & Civilians Despite Peace Talks In Turkey
Pakistan Breaks Ceasefire, Targets Afghan Forces & Civilians Despite Peace Talks In Turkey
Education
JNU Elections 2025: Left Triumphs Over ABVP In All Key Positions
JNU Elections 2025: Left Triumphs Over ABVP In All Key Positions
World
Trump Reiterates His India-Pakistan Ceasefire Claims — This Time With an ‘Abandoned Jet’ Twist
Trump Reiterates His India-Pakistan Ceasefire Claims — This Time With an ‘Abandoned Jet’ Twist
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: RJD’s Khesari Lal Yadav Slams Giriraj Singh’s Burqa Remark, Bats for Unity
Bihar Elections: Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary Votes as Phase One Sees 121 Seats in Polls
Bihar Polls: High Voter Enthusiasm in Mukama, Digha and Khagaria Despite Early Glitches
Bihar Elections: NDA’s ‘Twin Brothers’ Strategy Marks a First in State Politics
Bihar Polls: Mukama Sees Fierce JDU vs RJD Battle Between Strong Local Leaders
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Indian Air Force And Its Ongoing Fighter Jet Crisis
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget