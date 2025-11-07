GTA 6 Is Still A Year Away. Until Then, These GTA 5 Cheat Codes Will Keep You Busy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





While GTA 6 has been delayed yet again, fans are now waiting till November 19, 2026, for the next big Grand Theft Auto game. At this point, we don’t know if the most anticipated title of our time will actually release on that date or face more delays in the future.

But what we do know is that players can still enjoy GTA 5 even more with cheat codes. GTA 5 came out many years ago, but these cheats can make the game fun, wild, and exciting all over again.

Best GTA 5 Cheat Codes To Use

You can use cheat codes in GTA 5 to get health, weapons, vehicles, and even avoid the police. These are some of the most useful codes that can keep the game exciting and help you mess around in Los Santos without much effort.

Popular GTA 5 Phone Cheats:

Max Health and Armour: 1-999-887-853 (1-999-TURTLE)

Weapons and Ammo: 1-999-866-587 (1-999-TOOLUP)

Raise Wanted Level: 1-999-3844-8483 (1-999-FUGITIVE)

Lower Wanted Level: 1-999-5299-3787 (1-999-LAWYERUP)

Parachute: 1-999-759-3483 (1-999-SKYDIVE)

These help you survive longer, repeatedly fight cops, or escape quickly when you need to.

Fun Vehicle Spawns:

Sports Car: 1-999-727-4348 (1-999-RAPIDGT)

Motorbike: 1-999-762-538 (1-999-ROCKET)

Helicopter (Buzzard): 1-999-2899-633 (1-999-BUZZOFF)

God Mode / Power Cheats:

Slow-Motion Aim: 1-999-332-3393 (1-999-DEADEYE)

Invincibility: 1-999-7246-545-537 (1-999-PAINKILLER)

There is no money cheat in GTA 5, so players still need to earn cash through missions or other in-game methods.

How to Use GTA 5 Cheat Codes (Simple Steps)

Using cheat codes in GTA 5 is quite easy, and there are different ways based on your device.

On Xbox, PC, or PlayStation:

Enter the cheat using the controller buttons while walking in the game world.

On PC:

Press the ~ (tilde) key , type the cheat word, and press Enter .

Using the Phone (All Platforms):

Press Up on the D-Pad → open phone dialer → type the cheat number → press Call .

Once activated, the cheat will show a confirmation message on screen.

If GTA 6 makes us wait longer, at least Los Santos still has plenty of chaos left to offer. Enjoy responsibly… or don’t.