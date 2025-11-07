Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingGTA 6 Is Still A Year Away. Until Then, These GTA 5 Cheat Codes Will Keep You Busy

GTA 6 Is Still A Year Away. Until Then, These GTA 5 Cheat Codes Will Keep You Busy

GTA 6 is still a long way away, but GTA 5 can still be just as fun. These cheat codes let you spawn vehicles, get extra health, and cause full chaos in Los Santos.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 11:55 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

While GTA 6 has been delayed yet again, fans are now waiting till November 19, 2026, for the next big Grand Theft Auto game. At this point, we don’t know if the most anticipated title of our time will actually release on that date or face more delays in the future. 

But what we do know is that players can still enjoy GTA 5 even more with cheat codes. GTA 5 came out many years ago, but these cheats can make the game fun, wild, and exciting all over again.

Best GTA 5 Cheat Codes To Use

You can use cheat codes in GTA 5 to get health, weapons, vehicles, and even avoid the police. These are some of the most useful codes that can keep the game exciting and help you mess around in Los Santos without much effort.

Popular GTA 5 Phone Cheats:

  • Max Health and Armour: 1-999-887-853 (1-999-TURTLE)
  • Weapons and Ammo: 1-999-866-587 (1-999-TOOLUP)
  • Raise Wanted Level: 1-999-3844-8483 (1-999-FUGITIVE)
  • Lower Wanted Level: 1-999-5299-3787 (1-999-LAWYERUP)
  • Parachute: 1-999-759-3483 (1-999-SKYDIVE)

These help you survive longer, repeatedly fight cops, or escape quickly when you need to.

Fun Vehicle Spawns:

  • Sports Car: 1-999-727-4348 (1-999-RAPIDGT)
  • Motorbike: 1-999-762-538 (1-999-ROCKET)
  • Helicopter (Buzzard): 1-999-2899-633 (1-999-BUZZOFF)

God Mode / Power Cheats:

  • Slow-Motion Aim: 1-999-332-3393 (1-999-DEADEYE)
  • Invincibility: 1-999-7246-545-537 (1-999-PAINKILLER)

There is no money cheat in GTA 5, so players still need to earn cash through missions or other in-game methods.

How to Use GTA 5 Cheat Codes (Simple Steps)

Using cheat codes in GTA 5 is quite easy, and there are different ways based on your device.

  • On Xbox, PC, or PlayStation:
    Enter the cheat using the controller buttons while walking in the game world.
  • On PC:
    Press the ~ (tilde) key, type the cheat word, and press Enter.
  • Using the Phone (All Platforms):
    Press Up on the D-Pad → open phone dialer → type the cheat number → press Call.

Once activated, the cheat will show a confirmation message on screen.

If GTA 6 makes us wait longer, at least Los Santos still has plenty of chaos left to offer. Enjoy responsibly… or don’t.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 07 Nov 2025 11:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
SC Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Bus Stands, Schools, Railway Stations
SC Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Bus Stands, Schools, Railway Stations
India
'Sirf Shabd Nahi, Sankalp': PM Modi Inaugurates Year-Long Commemoration Of 150 Years Of Vande Mataram
'Sirf Shabd Nahi, Sankalp': PM Modi On Commemoration Of 150 Years Of Vande Mataram
Cities
Over 100 Flights Delayed At Delhi's IGI Airport After Technical Glitch In ATC; Advisory Issued
Over 100 Flights Delayed At Delhi's IGI Airport After Technical Glitch In ATC System
World
Trump Hints At Possible India Visit Next Year, Says Trade Talks With PM Modi 'Going Good'
Trump Hints At Possible India Visit Next Year, Says Trade Talks With PM Modi 'Going Good'
Advertisement

Videos

Highway Accident: Massive Fire Erupts in Overloaded Truck on Delhi-Jaipur Route near Rewari
National Celebration: PM Modi Attends Grand Event Marking 150 Years of ‘Vande Mataram’ at Indira Gandhi Stadium
Breaking News : ED Raids Vijendra Hooda's Residence in Meerut Over Bike Vote Scam and Fake Degree Case
Aviation Alert: Technical Glitch at Delhi Airport Disrupts Flight Operations for 30 Minutes
Rajasthan News: Massive Blaze Erupts at Government Fertilizer and Seed Warehouse in Pali
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Indian Air Force And Its Ongoing Fighter Jet Crisis
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget