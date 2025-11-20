Google Play Vs App Store Awards 2025: Who Truly Dominated The Big Categories?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Google Play Awards and the Apple App Store Awards for 2025 show how both companies want apps and games that make daily life better, help people create things, and bring fresh ideas to users. Even though both platforms have very different winners, their goals match in many ways.

What makes this year special is that both companies celebrated apps that help people create, learn, relax, organise their lives, and of course, play great games. Here is a simple look at how similar categories compare.

Google Play Vs App Store Awards: Daily Life, Creativity & Personal Growth

Google Play chose District: Movies, Events, Dining as its Best App of 2025. It helps people find places to go and things to do, using AI to give personal suggestions.

On Apple’s side, the closest category is iPhone App of the Year, where the finalists: BandLab, LADDER, and Tiimo- also focus on daily life. BandLab helps people make music, LADDER helps with workouts, and Tiimo makes routines easier.

Both platforms show that people want simple tools that help them be more organised, creative, and confident.

Google Play Vs App Store Awards: Best Games

Google Play named CookieRun India: Running Game as Best Game. It won because it connects deeply with Indian players through local stories, music, and in-game characters based on Indian culture.

On Apple’s side, the top matching category is iPhone Game of the Year, where finalists like Capybara Go!, Pokémon TCG Pocket, and Thronefall give fun, global adventures. Apple focuses more on creativity, smooth gameplay, and storytelling.

So the difference is clear:

Google rewards strong local connections. Apple rewards design and fun gameplay.

Google Play Vs App Store Awards: Creativity Tools & Editing Apps

Google Play highlighted in-video AI and Toonsutra, which use AI to help people make videos and transform comics.

Apple’s matching category is iPad App of the Year, with finalists like Detail, Graintouch, and Structured. These apps help people plan schedules, edit content, and create art.

Both platforms agree that creativity apps should feel easy, fast, and smart.

Google Play Vs App Store Awards: Productivity & Well-Being

Google Play picked apps like Daily Planner and SleepisolBio, which help with tasks, mood tracking, and sleep.

Apple’s closest match is Apple Watch App of the Year, where finalists like GO Club, Strava, and Pro Camera help users stay healthy, active, and organised.

Both awards show that productivity is no longer about “work only”; it is about health, balance, and feeling good.