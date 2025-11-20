These Apps Just Made It To Apple App Store 2025 Awards: Here’s What Stood Out

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Apple has announced the finalists for the 2025 App Store Awards, and this year, the list highlights some of the most powerful, useful, and creative apps and games. While Google shared its “Best of Play” winners yesterday, November 19, Apple is now showing the world which developers stood out. For Indian users, many of these apps and games are already popular across iPhones, iPads, and Macs, making this list even more relevant.

Apple’s team selected these finalists for their impact, design, and how well they help people in their daily lives. The winners will be announced soon, but these top picks already show which apps and games delivered something truly special in 2025.

BandLab: iPhone App Finalist

BandLab is one of the biggest names on Apple’s list. This app helps musicians record and mix songs easily, even if they have very basic equipment. It is popular among young Indian creators who want to make music from home.

LADDER: iPhone App Finalist

LADDER is a strength-training app that removes confusion from workouts. For Indian users looking for simple gym guidance without hiring a trainer, this app has become a strong choice.

Capybara Go!: iPhone Game Finalist

Capybara Go! is one of the most talked-about mobile games this year. It gives players a light, funny adventure with very simple gameplay. Its charm and easy controls helped it grab a top spot.

Pokémon TCG Pocket: iPhone Game Finalist

Pokémon has a huge fan base in India, and Pokémon TCG Pocket made collecting and battling digital cards feel fresh again. This game is one of the biggest finalists in Apple’s gaming list.

Acorn: Mac App Finalist

Acorn is a photo-editing app that many Indian creators prefer for simple and clean editing. Apple selected it for its pro-level tools that still feel easy to use.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Mac Game Finalist

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows is one of the biggest gaming finalists this year. The game’s visuals, story, and world design make it stand out, especially for Indian fans who love open-world adventures.

These finalists show how developers across the world continue to shape the way we work, play, and create. India’s growing creator and gaming community is already using many of these apps and games, making Apple’s list even more meaningful for users here.