Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyThese Apps Just Made It To Apple App Store 2025 Awards: Here’s What Stood Out

These Apps Just Made It To Apple App Store 2025 Awards: Here’s What Stood Out

Apple has revealed its 2025 App Store finalists, highlighting apps already trending in India. Some of the selections might surprise you.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 10:50 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Apple has announced the finalists for the 2025 App Store Awards, and this year, the list highlights some of the most powerful, useful, and creative apps and games. While Google shared its “Best of Play” winners yesterday, November 19, Apple is now showing the world which developers stood out. For Indian users, many of these apps and games are already popular across iPhones, iPads, and Macs, making this list even more relevant.

Apple’s team selected these finalists for their impact, design, and how well they help people in their daily lives. The winners will be announced soon, but these top picks already show which apps and games delivered something truly special in 2025.

BandLab: iPhone App Finalist

BandLab is one of the biggest names on Apple’s list. This app helps musicians record and mix songs easily, even if they have very basic equipment. It is popular among young Indian creators who want to make music from home.

LADDER: iPhone App Finalist

LADDER is a strength-training app that removes confusion from workouts. For Indian users looking for simple gym guidance without hiring a trainer, this app has become a strong choice.

Capybara Go!: iPhone Game Finalist

Capybara Go! is one of the most talked-about mobile games this year. It gives players a light, funny adventure with very simple gameplay. Its charm and easy controls helped it grab a top spot.

Pokémon TCG Pocket: iPhone Game Finalist

Pokémon has a huge fan base in India, and Pokémon TCG Pocket made collecting and battling digital cards feel fresh again. This game is one of the biggest finalists in Apple’s gaming list.

Acorn: Mac App Finalist

Acorn is a photo-editing app that many Indian creators prefer for simple and clean editing. Apple selected it for its pro-level tools that still feel easy to use.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Mac Game Finalist

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows is one of the biggest gaming finalists this year. The game’s visuals, story, and world design make it stand out, especially for Indian fans who love open-world adventures.

These finalists show how developers across the world continue to shape the way we work, play, and create. India’s growing creator and gaming community is already using many of these apps and games, making Apple’s list even more meaningful for users here.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 20 Nov 2025 10:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Apple TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
PM Modi, Top BJP Leaders: Who All Will Attend Nitish Kumar’s Oath Ceremony Today?
PM Modi, Top BJP Leaders: Who All Will Attend Nitish Kumar’s Oath Ceremony Today?
World
Trump Approves Epstein File Release Following Months Of Political Pressure
Trump Approves Epstein File Release Following Months Of Political Pressure
India
Jaishankar Signals Bold Intent As India Expands Footprint In Russia Despite Western Pressure
Jaishankar Signals Bold Intent As India Expands Footprint In Russia Despite Western Pressure
Bihar
BJP Gets Its Way As Nitish Kumar Prepares For Record 10th Oath At Gandhi Maidan
BJP Gets Its Way As Nitish Kumar Prepares For Record 10th Oath At Gandhi Maidan
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP’s Sanjay Saraogi Says Legislature Party Will Choose Leader Unanimously Under Central Guidance
Breaking: Samrat Choudhary Elected BJP Legislature Party Leader, Former Deputy CM Set For Key Role
Breaking: 272 Eminent Figures Write Open Letter Accusing Rahul Gandhi Of Undermining Institutions
Breaking: Nitish Kumar To Be Chosen NDA Leader Today, Oath Ceremony Scheduled Tomorrow At Gandhi Maidan
Breaking: ED Raid At Al-Falah Trust Ends After 16 Hours, Cash And Key Documents Seized
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget