Google Says These Are The Must-Have Games On Your Phone In 2025

Google Play has announced the Best Games of 2025, and this year’s winners show how creative and fun mobile gaming has become. These games were chosen because they gave players great stories, easy controls, strong visuals, and smooth performance across different devices.

Pokémon TCG Pocket won Best Game for bringing the famous card-trading experience to phones in a fresh and exciting way. Disney Speedstorm won Best Multi-device Game for running perfectly on mobile, tablets, and PCs. Other winners also stood out by offering unique gameplay, strong worlds, and experiences that players truly enjoyed.

Best Game: Pokémon TCG Pocket

Pokémon TCG Pocket won Best Game of 2025 because it brings the famous Pokémon card game to phones in a very real and exciting way. Players can open pack after pack, look at beautifully designed cards, and enjoy the same thrill the physical game gives. The small details make the game feel fresh while keeping the true Pokémon style.

Best Multi-Device Game: Disney Speedstorm

Disney Speedstorm is the Best Multi-device Game. It lets people race through popular Disney worlds on PC, phones, or tablets. The graphics look great, the controls respond fast, and the game works smoothly, no matter what device you play on.

Best Multiplayer Game: Dunk City Dynasty

Dunk City Dynasty won Best Multiplayer because it gives players a fast, fun, and competitive basketball experience with friends and others online.

Best Pick Up & Play: Candy Crush Solitaire

Candy Crush Solitaire is the Best pick-up & Play game. It is easy to start, simple to understand, and fun for quick breaks.

Best Indie Game: Chants of Sennaar

Chants of Sennaar won Best Indie Game. It stood out for its unique idea, creative world, and smart gameplay made by a small team.

Best Story Game: Disco Elysium

Disco Elysium took home the award for Best Story because it delivers a deep and emotional story that pulls players in from the start.

Best Ongoing Game: Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves won Best Ongoing for constantly adding new content, updates, events, and features to keep players excited throughout the year.

Best On Play Pass: DREDGE

DREDGE won Best on Play Pass for offering strong gameplay, great design, and a special experience for people using Play Pass.

Best For Google Play Games On PC: Odin: Valhalla Rising

Odin: Valhalla Rising won Best for Google Play Games on PC because it runs smoothly and gives a full, powerful action experience on computer screens.

These winning games show how developers continue to push creativity and quality forward, giving players new worlds to explore and better gaming experiences across every device.