Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Price Cut By Rs 33,000: Here's How You Can Avail

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Price Cut By Rs 33,000: Here's How You Can Avail

Google’s premium foldable has gotten a lot more tempting for buyers looking for a future-ready smartphone.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 04:57 PM (IST)

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Price Cut: If you’ve been eyeing Google’s flagship foldable, now might be the best time to grab it. Flipkart has rolled out a hefty price cut of Rs 33,000 on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, making the premium device more accessible to foldable enthusiasts in India. Known for its seamless design, cutting-edge cameras, and fluid displays, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has been one of the most talked-about foldables in the country since launch.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold New Price

The 16GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is now available on Flipkart for Rs 1,29,999, down from its launch price of Rs 1,62,999. Buyers can sweeten the deal further with up to Rs 4,000 cashback using the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. The Obsidian colour option is the one featured in this discount offer.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Specifications

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold boasts an expansive 8.0-inch LTPO OLED inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate, complemented by a 6.3-inch outer OLED display — also running at 120Hz. The phone ships with Android 14 but can be upgraded to Android 15, with Google promising seven major Android OS updates for future-proof performance. Under the hood, it runs on the Google Tensor G4 processor, paired with a Mali-G715 GPU for smooth multitasking and gaming.

Photography enthusiasts will find plenty to like here. The rear triple-camera setup includes a 48MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation, a 10.5MP ultra-wide lens with a 127-degree field of view, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens offering 5x optical zoom. The device also sports a 10MP inner selfie camera and a 10MP cover camera. Powering it all is a 4650mAh battery that supports 21W wired and 7.5W wireless charging, ensuring a solid battery backup for a day’s heavy use.

With this discount, Flipkart has made Google’s premium foldable a lot more tempting for buyers looking for a future-ready smartphone that merges style, innovation, and flagship performance.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. A tech aficionado, he is finding the next big tech blunder to shed spotlight on and the next big AI trend to capture. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 13 Aug 2025 04:57 PM (IST)
