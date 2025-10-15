Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyGoogle Pixel 10 Pro Fold Explodes In Durability Test. Yet Another Sign Foldables Just Aren’t Ready

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Explodes In Durability Test. Yet Another Sign Foldables Just Aren’t Ready

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold isn’t the first casualty of its kind; the earlier Pixel 9 Pro Fold also failed a similar bend test, snapping in half.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 05:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

What was supposed to be a routine durability check turned into a fiery fiasco when Google’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold literally went up in flames. The premium foldable, marketed as Google’s most refined design yet, saw its battery explode mid-bend test, sending smoke and fire erupting from the hinge area. The shocking moment was caught on camera during a video by Zack Nelson, the host of the YouTube channel JerryRigEverything.

Around the 6:30 mark of the clip, as Nelson applied reverse pressure to the phone’s flexible body, the battery suddenly ruptured and ignited, ending the test abruptly.

Pixel 10 pro fold battery explosion (Jerry mf) 😅
byu/Beautiful-Prize-9538 inGadgetsIndia

The explosion has reignited serious questions about whether foldables, despite years of hype and price tags touching luxury levels, are truly ready for the mainstream.

'First Battery Explosion in a Decade'

“This was the first battery explosion in my decade of testing,” Nelson said, visibly alarmed. For a veteran reviewer who has bent, burned, and scratched hundreds of phones over the years, this was a first. He called the result “especially disappointing,” noting that Google’s claims of improved durability clearly didn’t hold up under pressure.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold isn’t the first casualty of its kind; the earlier Pixel 9 Pro Fold also failed a similar bend test, snapping in half. Nelson had already raised doubts about the new model’s IP68 water and dust resistance rating, suggesting that it might only apply to the screen and not the hinge. “When exposed to dust, it produces a grinding sound,” he pointed out, calling the certification into question.

Foldables Keep Failing the Real-World Test

Despite its flashy specs, a 6.4-inch OLED cover screen, 8-inch main OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G5 chipset, and a dual-cell 5,015mAh battery, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s fiery breakdown proves that raw performance means little if the device can’t survive basic physical stress.

Nelson compared it unfavourably to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which completed the same test without breaking or exploding. His verdict summed up the mood of many early adopters: for all their innovation and intrigue, foldables are still fragile experiments disguised as futuristic flagships.

Maybe It’s Time to Fold the Hype

At Rs 1,72,999, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is a tough sell, and incidents like this don’t help. While Google pitches the phone as a blend of performance and portability, the durability disaster only reinforces what sceptics have been saying for years: foldables might be fun to look at, but they’re still not worth our time, or our wallets, just yet.

Also read

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 15 Oct 2025 05:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Google Google Pixel 10 TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Bihar Election 2025: BJP Second Candidate List Released, Maithili Thakur, Anand Mishra Among 12 Names
Bihar Election 2025: BJP Second Candidate List Released, Singer Maithili Thakur, IPS Anand Mishra Among 12 Names
Election 2025
‘JDU No Longer With Nitish Kumar’: Tejashwi Yadav Says Party Now Run By 3 Leaders ‘Sold To BJP’
‘JDU No Longer With Nitish Kumar’: Tejashwi Yadav Says Party Now Run By 3 Leaders ‘Sold To BJP’
Election 2025
Nitish Kumar's JD (U) Releases First List Of 57 Candidates For Bihar Elections
Nitish Kumar's JD (U) Releases First List Of 57 Candidates For Bihar Elections
Cities
Supreme Court Allows Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR This Diwali, But With These 4 Rules
SC Allows Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR This Diwali, But With 4 Rules
Advertisement

Videos

JDU announces 57 candidates; LJP says no seat-sharing dispute as Upendra Kushwaha meets Amit Shah
JDU Announces Candidates for Rajgir and Other Key Seats; LJP Yet to Release Official List Ahead of Bihar Elections
JDU Finalizes Candidates for Key Bihar Seats, Leaving NDA Allies, Including Chirag Paswan, in Speculation
Upendra Kushwaha Meets Amit Shah in Delhi as NDA Explores Seat Adjustment Formula
Congress Welcomes Upset Upendra Kushwaha As He Meets Amit Shah In Delhi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Battle For Bengal's Soul: 2026 Election Could Redefine India's Political Map
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget