What was supposed to be a routine durability check turned into a fiery fiasco when Google’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold literally went up in flames. The premium foldable, marketed as Google’s most refined design yet, saw its battery explode mid-bend test, sending smoke and fire erupting from the hinge area. The shocking moment was caught on camera during a video by Zack Nelson, the host of the YouTube channel JerryRigEverything.

Around the 6:30 mark of the clip, as Nelson applied reverse pressure to the phone’s flexible body, the battery suddenly ruptured and ignited, ending the test abruptly.

The explosion has reignited serious questions about whether foldables, despite years of hype and price tags touching luxury levels, are truly ready for the mainstream.

'First Battery Explosion in a Decade'

“This was the first battery explosion in my decade of testing,” Nelson said, visibly alarmed. For a veteran reviewer who has bent, burned, and scratched hundreds of phones over the years, this was a first. He called the result “especially disappointing,” noting that Google’s claims of improved durability clearly didn’t hold up under pressure.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold isn’t the first casualty of its kind; the earlier Pixel 9 Pro Fold also failed a similar bend test, snapping in half. Nelson had already raised doubts about the new model’s IP68 water and dust resistance rating, suggesting that it might only apply to the screen and not the hinge. “When exposed to dust, it produces a grinding sound,” he pointed out, calling the certification into question.

Foldables Keep Failing the Real-World Test

Despite its flashy specs, a 6.4-inch OLED cover screen, 8-inch main OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G5 chipset, and a dual-cell 5,015mAh battery, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s fiery breakdown proves that raw performance means little if the device can’t survive basic physical stress.

Nelson compared it unfavourably to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which completed the same test without breaking or exploding. His verdict summed up the mood of many early adopters: for all their innovation and intrigue, foldables are still fragile experiments disguised as futuristic flagships.

Maybe It’s Time to Fold the Hype

At Rs 1,72,999, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is a tough sell, and incidents like this don’t help. While Google pitches the phone as a blend of performance and portability, the durability disaster only reinforces what sceptics have been saying for years: foldables might be fun to look at, but they’re still not worth our time, or our wallets, just yet.