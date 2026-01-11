Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesMaharashtra‘Thackerays Can Shut Mumbai In 10 Minutes’: Sanjay Raut’s Big Claim As BMC Battle Heats Up

Referring to the Sena’s legacy influence in the city, Raut said the party could still bring Mumbai to a standstill within minutes-a statement seen as a direct signal of street power.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 07:37 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has claimed that “the Thackerays can never be wiped out” and that his party can still “shut down Mumbai in 10 minutes”, as political temperatures rise ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls. Raut made the remarks while speaking to NDTV, days after Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray came together publicly after nearly two decades. His comments come as the ruling Mahayuti alliance positions itself as the front-runner with an ambitious civic manifesto.

Raut’s ‘10-Minute Mumbai Shutdown’ Claim

Raut asserted that the Thackeray brand remains politically resilient despite repeated attempts to weaken it. Referring to the Sena’s legacy influence in the city, he said the party could still bring Mumbai to a standstill within minutes-a statement seen as a direct signal of street power ahead of the high-stakes civic elections.

Mahayuti Pitches AI-Led, ‘Corruption-Free’ BMC

Meanwhile, the BJP-Shiv Sena-RPI (A) Mahayuti alliance released its manifesto for the BMC polls, promising technology-driven governance and a major overhaul of civic administration. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Mumbai had suffered “25 years of inefficiency” and the alliance now sought a mandate to transform the city into a “global powerhouse”.

At the core of the document is an artificial intelligence push aimed at speeding up approvals, increasing transparency and reducing corruption. Fadnavis announced a “Municipality on Your Mobile” initiative, with an AI-powered platform proposed to fast-track building approvals and bring accountability to the real estate sector. The manifesto also promises AI labs in municipal schools.

Crackdown On Illegal Migrants

The Mahayuti has pledged a 50 per cent fare concession for women on BEST buses and plans to double the bus fleet from around 5,000 to 10,000, including a shift towards electric buses. It also proposed new midi and mini buses to improve last-mile connectivity.

On illegal migration, Fadnavis said the alliance would work to identify Bangladeshi migrants and develop an AI tool with IIT support to “free Mumbai” of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas.

Other promises include a Rs 17,000 crore climate action plan, “flood-free Mumbai” measures using Japanese techniques, upgraded civic hospitals to AIIMS-level standards, and housing reforms including Occupancy Certificates for stalled buildings.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 11 Jan 2026 07:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Maharashtra' Mahayuti Manifesto Thackeray Brothers BMC Elections
