You Can Now Generate 'Adult Content' On ChatGPT: Here's Why

You Can Now Generate 'Adult Content' On ChatGPT: Here's Why

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced that ChatGPT will soon allow mature content for verified adults starting in December. The move is part of the company’s new policy to “treat adult users like adults."

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 03:58 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

OpenAI will soon let users access mature content on ChatGPT, but only if they verify their age. CEO Sam Altman announced that the change will roll out in December as part of OpenAI’s new “treat adult users like adults” policy. The update comes after the company made ChatGPT more restrictive to protect users dealing with mental health issues. 

With new safety tools now in place, OpenAI plans to give verified adults more freedom while still maintaining user protection.

OpenAI To Relax ChatGPT Restrictions With New Safety Tools

Sam Altman shared that OpenAI had intentionally made ChatGPT “pretty restrictive” to avoid harm in sensitive areas like mental health. 

However, this limited how helpful and enjoyable ChatGPT could be for most users. Now that OpenAI has added advanced safety and moderation systems, the company is ready to relax many of those restrictions.

The upcoming update will allow mature or adult-themed content for verified users. OpenAI says this will be done safely and responsibly, making sure that harmful or exploitative material still remains blocked. The idea is to give users more control without compromising on community safety standards.

Altman also mentioned that OpenAI is not trying to increase app usage but instead wants users to have freedom of experience. 

The platform aims to strike a balance between user creativity and ethical responsibility.

ChatGPT To Offer Custom Personality & Tone Options

Another big change coming soon is ChatGPT’s personality customisation. OpenAI plans to release a version where users can set the tone and personality of the chatbot. 

Whether someone wants ChatGPT to act more human-like, funny, friendly, or filled with emojis, it will now be possible.

Altman said this change is about user choice; ChatGPT will only behave this way if users want it to. 

Meanwhile, companies like Meta are also updating their safety filters for minors, showing how tech firms are redefining digital boundaries for different age groups.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 15 Oct 2025 03:58 PM (IST)
OpenAI TECHNOLOGY
