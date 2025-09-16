Google Lays Off 200 AI Contractors Who Trained Gemini: Here's What Happened

Google has now parted ways with 200 contract workers who helped in developing AI products like Gemini and AI Overviews. The layoffs, however, were not carried out by Google itself but by its outsourcing partner GlobalLogic, which manages Google’s AI rating projects. As reported by Wired, these contractors played an important role in training and advancing AI models, which ironically, may replace such jobs.

Worker Reactions And Growing Unrest

Many workers were shocked by the decision. Andrew Lauzon, who joined GlobalLogic in March 2024, says he received a termination email on August 15. “I was just cut off. I asked for a reason, and they said ramp-down on the project-whatever that means,” he said.

The layoffs came after months of unrest. Some contractors were demanding better pay and greater transparency, while others raised objections against an overly heavy workload and strict time limits. Some even tried unionising under the Alphabet Workers Union, which they claimed was strongly discouraged.

At least two workers have now filed complaints with the US labour board, alleging they were dismissed for speaking up about working conditions.

Adding to the frustration, pay disparities were evident. Full-time employees of GlobalLogic reportedly earned $28-$32 an hour, while contractors through third-party agencies earned just $18-$22 for the same tasks.

Generalist raters with less advanced qualifications often made even less, despite sometimes being tasked with complex projects.

Google’s Response

While workers blame Google for the unstable environment, the company has distanced itself. A spokesperson, Courtenay Mencini, said: “These individuals are employees of GlobalLogic or their subcontractors, not Alphabet. As the employers, GlobalLogic and its subcontractors are responsible for the employment and working conditions of their employees.”

GlobalLogic has so far declined to comment. Meanwhile, many remaining contractors say they feel trapped, working under short-term contracts without benefits or paid leave, in what they describe as an “oppressive atmosphere.”