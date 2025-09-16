Gemini Photo Trend: Everyone is going bonkers over Gemini’s new ‘Nano Banana’ trend. Instagram is full of stunning AI pictures, and while making them may look tricky at first, all you actually need are a few photos and the right prompt. Google Gemini’s latest feature, ‘Nano Banana,’ can create stylish AI images in just seconds, and they’re blowing up online because they’re simple, fun, and completely free. We’re back with another exciting prompt; this time, let’s get back to the ‘Mughal Era’.

What Is Nano Banana?

Nano Banana is a tool inside Google Gemini that lets you make stylish AI pictures quickly. You don’t have to pay anything or know editing. Just upload a photo and paste a prompt. It can turn your photo into cool styles like Polaroid snapshots, celebrity edits, or even fun pet portraits.

That’s why it’s getting famous, because it’s free, easy, and trendy. Many users love how fast it works and how natural the results look compared to other apps or tools available.

How To Create An AI Mughal Era Picture

Step 1: Open Gemini

Go to Tools and click on ‘Create Images’.

Step 2: Upload a Photo

Choose a photo of yourself, or a celebrity, that you want to see in a Mughal Portrait.

Step 3: Copy the Prompt

To Create An AI Mughal Portrait For A Female, Copy This:

"Create a highly realistic portrait of a young woman standing near a historic red sandstone pillar. She is looking sideways with a calm, thoughtful expression. The woman is wearing a traditional black outfit with a dark shawl draped over her shoulders, decorated with intricate golden and earthy embroidered patterns.

Background: Mughal-inspired architecture with carved red sandstone pillars, arched windows, and a bright green lawn visible outside.

Lighting: Soft daylight with even tones, natural shadows, and no harsh highlights.

Mood: Regal, noble, timeless- captured in a cinematic photography style.

Camera: Vertical portrait (9:16 ratio), sharp focus on the woman’s face and clothing details, with balanced exposure and rich, natural colours.

Details: Maintain accurate facial identity and natural features without distortion."

To Create An AI Mughal Portrait For A Male, Copy This:

“Create a highly realistic portrait of a young man standing near a historic red sandstone pillar. He is looking sideways with a calm, thoughtful expression. The man is wearing a traditional black outfit with a dark shawl draped over his shoulders, decorated with intricate golden and earthy embroidered patterns.

Background: Mughal-inspired architecture with carved red sandstone pillars, arched windows, and a bright green lawn visible outside.

Lighting: Soft daylight with even tones, natural shadows, and no harsh highlights.

Mood: Regal, noble, timeless- captured in a cinematic photography style.

Camera: Vertical portrait (9:16 ratio), sharp focus on the man’s face and clothing details, with balanced exposure and rich, natural colours.

Details: Maintain accurate facial identity and natural features without distortion.”

Step 4: Paste the Prompt

Paste it into the prompt box on Gemini.

Step 5: Generate the Image

Click Generate and wait a few seconds. Gemini will create a Mughal-style photo.

Step 6: Review the Result

Check your new Mughal-style photo. You can save it or share it online.

Step 7: Try Again (Optional)

If you want a different result, tweak your prompt slightly or use a new photo to create another Nano Banana picture.

AI is fun to use, but keep in mind that using someone's photo without their permission is a breach of their privacy, so generate pictures responsibly.