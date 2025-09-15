Gemini Photo Trend: Here's A Step-By-Step Guide On How To Create Couple Polaroid; With Prompt

If you are active on Instagram, you might have noticed the wave of new AI images that doesn't seem to stop anytime soon. The most popular among them is the Polaroid-style couple photo. It might look very complex, but all you need are two photos with a simple prompt. These AI pictures are getting popular as they are easy to make, free, and fun. Here we are to unpack one more cool prompt to make trendy pictures of yours, too.

What Is Nano Banana & Why Its Famous

‘Nano Banana’ is a new feature introduced by Google Gemini. It is getting popular as it can make trendy AI pictures in seconds. You don’t need to pay anything or have special skills; just a simple prompt with a few pictures is all you need. You can create figures of yourself, celebrities or even pets.

How To Create An AI Polaroid Couple Picture

Step 1: Open Gemini



Go to Tools and click on ‘Create Images’.

Step 2: Upload a Photo



Choose a photo of yourself, a celebrity, or a pet that you want in the Polaroid

Step 3: Copy the Prompt



Copy this exact text:

"Take a Polaroid-style photograph with a retro, slightly grainy texture. The photo should resemble an ordinary snapshot, not staged or overly polished, with a natural, candid feel. Keep the faces of the boy and the girl exactly the same, without altering facial features. Change the background behind them to simple, soft white curtains that create a clean, airy look. Add a slight blur across the image to mimic the classic Polaroid aesthetic, with a consistent flash-like light source scattered throughout, as if taken in a dimly lit room with the Polaroid flash. The boy and girl should be captured in cute, natural poses together: something warm and playful, evoking closeness and comfort. The lighting should feel soft yet bright, with a cosy glow that enhances the dreamy Polaroid mood."

Step 4: Paste the Prompt



Paste it into the prompt box on Gemini.

Step 5: Generate the Image



Click Generate and wait a few seconds. Gemini will create a Polaroid based on your photo.

Step 6: Review the Result



Check your Polaroid. You can save it or share it online.

Step 7: Try Again (Optional)



If you want a different result, tweak your prompt slightly or use a new photo to create another Nano Banana picture.

AI is fun to use, but keep in mind that using someone's photo without their permission is a breach of their privacy, so generate pictures responsibly.