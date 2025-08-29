Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyMassive Gmail Breach: 2.5 Billion Users Exposed To Phishing Threats. What You Should Do Immediately

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 02:13 PM (IST)
Gmail Phishing Attack: Google has issued an alert to billions of Gmail users after a major security incident left personal information exposed to hackers. The breach, first reported in June, was officially acknowledged by Google on August 5, with notifications to affected users starting August 8. While no passwords were compromised, the company warned that phishing attempts are now a serious risk for anyone using its services.

“The data retrieved by the threat actor was confined to basic and largely publicly available business information, such as business names and contact details,” Google clarified. The stolen database, linked to the hacker group ShinyHunters, included email addresses, company names, and other contact details belonging to as many as 2.5 billion individuals.

Phishing Attacks On The Rise

Google has stressed that while login credentials remain safe, cybercriminals are using the stolen information to impersonate the company. Scammers have begun reaching out to Gmail and Google Cloud users through fake calls, emails, and text messages, attempting to trick them into revealing passwords or authentication codes.

Users have already reported instances of such phishing attempts, where attackers pose as Google representatives, urging people to “reset” their accounts. Google has cautioned against engaging with any unsolicited communication claiming to be from its team.

Security Measures Every Gmail User Should Take

In response to the breach, Google is advising account holders to boost their security immediately. The company has outlined several protective measures:

  • Use a strong, unique password that cannot be easily guessed.
  • Enable two-factor authentication or passkeys for added protection.
  • Consider enrolling in Google’s Advanced Protection Program, which blocks harmful downloads and limits third-party app access.
  • Regularly run Google’s Security Checkup to identify and fix vulnerabilities.

Why It Matters Now

Although the breach did not expose sensitive data like passwords, the sheer scale of the leak means millions could fall victim to carefully crafted phishing campaigns. With attackers armed with accurate email and business information, their messages may appear authentic enough to fool even cautious users.

Google’s advice is simple: stay alert, verify all suspicious communication, and never share login credentials with anyone claiming to be from the company.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Published at : 29 Aug 2025 02:13 PM (IST)
Gmail Google TECHNOLOGY
