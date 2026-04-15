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HomeTechnologyGadgetsXiaomi Redmi A7 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi A5: Here Is Which One Makes More Sense For You

Xiaomi Redmi A7 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi A5: Here Is Which One Makes More Sense For You

Xiaomi Redmi A7 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi A5: Xiaomi has two affordable phones targeting different buyers. One wins on camera, one wins on battery. Here is which one makes more sense for your money.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Redmi A7 Pro offers superior camera, display, and 5G.
  • Redmi A5 features a larger battery and lower price.
  • A7 Pro charges faster, A5 has longer battery life.

Xiaomi Redmi A7 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi A5: Xiaomi has two budget smartphones that are worth looking at side by side - the Redmi A7 Pro and the Redmi A5. Both sit at the lower end of the price spectrum, but they are built differently and target slightly different buyers. One comes with a stronger camera setup and 5G support, while the other packs a bigger battery and runs on a newer version of Android. 

Here is a breakdown of how the two compare across the key areas that matter most to everyday users.

Xiaomi Redmi A7 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi A5: Design & Display

The Redmi A7 Pro has a 6.78-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a pixel density of around 393 PPI. It also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for added screen protection and carries an IP52 splash-resistant rating. The A7 Pro is available in Black, Mist Blue, and Palm Green, and measures 79.5 x 171.6 x 8.2 mm with a weight of 208 grams.

The Redmi A5, on the other hand, has a slightly larger 6.9-inch screen but with a lower resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a pixel density of around 254 PPI. It does have a marginally higher screen-to-body ratio of 84.3% compared to the A7 Pro's 81%. The A5 also carries TUV certifications for low blue light, flicker-free performance, and circadian-friendly display.

Xiaomi Redmi A7 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi A5: Price

The Xiaomi Redmi A7 Pro is priced at Rs 11,499, while the Xiaomi Redmi A5 comes in cheaper at Rs 8,999. That is a difference of Rs 2,500 between the two.

Xiaomi Redmi A7 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi A5: Camera

The Redmi A7 Pro pulls ahead significantly here. It carries a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP f/1.8 primary lens, an 8MP secondary camera, and a 2MP sensor. The front camera is an 8MP shooter. Video recording on both the front and rear tops out at 1080p at 30fps.

The Redmi A5 keeps things simple with a single 13MP f/2.2 rear camera and an 8MP front camera. It also records video at 1080p at 30fps. For anyone who uses their phone camera regularly, the A7 Pro is the clear winner in this department.

Xiaomi Redmi A7 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi A5: Battery

This is where the Redmi A5 takes the lead. It comes with a 6000 mAh battery, which is larger than the 5500 mAh unit on the A7 Pro. However, the A7 Pro supports 33W fast charging, which charges the phone considerably faster than the 15W fast charging on the A5. So while the A5 holds more charge, the A7 Pro replenishes its battery much quicker.

Xiaomi Redmi A7 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi A5: Launch Date

The Redmi A7 Pro was released on March 27, 2026. The Redmi A5 is expected to launch on October 16, 2026, meaning it has not arrived in the market yet at the time of writing.

Xiaomi Redmi A7 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi A5: Which Will Be Better?

For most buyers, the Redmi A7 Pro offers more value in terms of camera quality, display sharpness, 5G connectivity, NFC support, and faster charging - all for Rs 11,499. The Redmi A5 may appeal to those who want a longer-lasting battery and a lower price point of Rs 8,999, but given that it is not yet available and runs on a weaker chipset, the A7 Pro is the stronger pick right now.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the price difference between the Xiaomi Redmi A7 Pro and the Xiaomi Redmi A5?

The Xiaomi Redmi A7 Pro is priced at Rs 11,499, while the Xiaomi Redmi A5 costs Rs 8,999. This makes the A7 Pro Rs 2,500 more expensive.

Which phone has a better camera setup, the Redmi A7 Pro or the Redmi A5?

The Redmi A7 Pro has a superior camera setup with a triple rear camera system (50MP primary) and an 8MP front camera. The Redmi A5 has a single 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera.

Which phone has a larger battery capacity?

The Redmi A5 leads in battery capacity with a 6000 mAh battery, compared to the 5500 mAh battery in the Redmi A7 Pro. However, the A7 Pro offers faster charging.

What are the display specifications for the Redmi A7 Pro and Redmi A5?

The Redmi A7 Pro features a 6.78-inch display with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Redmi A5 has a slightly larger 6.9-inch screen but with a lower 720p resolution.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
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