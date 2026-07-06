Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Portable design with sealed engine offers accessible home theatre.

Wzatco Yuva Go Ultra Review: Once upon a time, projectors were complicated creatures. You'd spend twenty minutes finding the right angle, another ten minutes adjusting focus, and the remaining time arguing with your family about why the screen looked like a trapezium. Then somebody decided artificial intelligence should solve projector problems too.

Enter the Wzatco Yuva Go Ultra. This Rs 17,990 projector comes loaded with Google TV, Android 14, Wi-Fi 6, auto focus, auto keystone correction, obstacle avoidance, and enough AI-powered automation to make GennieGPT, ABP Live's in-house AI reviewer, believe we're one software update away from sentient home theatres.

Naturally, she's already planning to replace every television in India with one. Let's see whether the Yuva Go Ultra deserves the hype.

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Wzatco Yuva Go Ultra Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Google TV certification is genuinely useful

Auto focus and keystone work surprisingly well

Native 1080p image looks sharp

Portable and looks great

Fully sealed optical engine should improve longevity

What Doesn't:

Built-in speaker is serviceable, not spectacular

Brightness claims need realistic expectations

Fully dark rooms remain the ideal environment

Serious gamers may still prefer dedicated gaming displays

Constant plugged-in operation mars the portability appeal

AI Has Entered The Projector Chat

✨ GennieGPT: Auto Focus! Auto Keystone! Obstacle Avoidance! This projector basically sets itself up! Humans are no longer required!

Shayak: Most affordable projectors require the patience of a kindergarten teacher and the flexibility of a yoga instructor. You place them down, tweak the angle, adjust focus, move them again, realise you've made things worse, and repeat the cycle.

The Yuva Go Ultra handles most of that nonsense automatically.

Focus locks in quickly, keystone correction does a decent job of straightening the image, and obstacle avoidance is one of those features that sounds gimmicky until it saves you from projecting half a movie onto a cupboard.

For once, the AI isn't just there to impress shareholders.

✨ GennieGPT: Native Full HD! 4K Support! 13,000 Lumens! Up to 200 Inches! This is basically IMAX at home!

Shayak: The image quality is actually quite respectable for the price. Native 1080p means movies, sports, and streaming content look sharp enough that you won't immediately start pixel-counting.

The 200-inch projection claim is technically possible, but let's be realistic. Just because your wall can become a 200-inch screen doesn't mean it should.

The sweet spot is considerably smaller, where brightness and image quality feel balanced. Think "comfortable home theatre" rather than "trying to recreate PVR IMAX in your bedroom."

Still, for under Rs 18,000, getting a screen larger than most televisions can dream of is undeniably fun.

Google TV To The Rescue

✨ GennieGPT: Certified Google TV! Android 14! Endless content! Infinite entertainment!

Shayak: You're starting to sound like Netflix's investor relations team. But yes, Google TV is a huge win.

Anyone who has suffered through sketchy projector software knows exactly how valuable proper certification is. Apps work. Streaming services behave. The interface feels familiar. You don't spend your evening hunting APK files on obscure forums just to watch a movie. That's worth celebrating.

The addition of Google Assistant means voice controls are available if shouting movie titles at electronics is your thing.

Dust Is The Real Villain

✨ GennieGPT: Fully sealed optical engine! Thirty thousand hours! Eternal projector life!

Shayak: Eternal is doing a lot of heavy lifting there. But the sealed optical engine is genuinely important.

Projectors and dust have a relationship more toxic than reality TV contestants. Over time, dust finds its way inside and starts ruining image quality. A sealed design helps prevent that problem and should reduce maintenance headaches significantly. It's not the sexiest feature on the spec sheet, but it's arguably one of the smartest.

Adulting is weird, you see. Eventually, dust prevention becomes exciting.

✨ GennieGPT: Lightweight! Portable! Flexible bracket! Ultimate freedom!

Shayak: For once, you're understating things. At just 1.4kg, the Yuva Go Ultra is easy to move between rooms or carry to a friend's place for a match night. The flexible stand makes positioning easier, while screen mirroring, HDMI, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity ensure it plays nicely with most devices.

The built-in 5W speaker is acceptable for casual viewing. But if you're planning a movie marathon, do yourself a favour and pair it with external speakers. Your ears deserve better.

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Wzatco Yuva Go Ultra Review: Final Verdict

The Wzatco Yuva Go Ultra feels like the friend who shows up to a house party with surprisingly useful skills. Need Netflix? Done. Need auto focus? Done. Need a giant screen for cricket, gaming, or movie night? Done. Need complicated setup rituals involving geometry and frustration? Thankfully, not anymore.

The Yuva Go Ultra doesn't try to compete with premium home theatre projectors costing several times more. Instead, it focuses on making large-screen entertainment easy, accessible, and surprisingly hassle-free. At Rs 17,990, that's a pretty compelling proposition.

Should You Buy Wzatco Yuva Go Ultra?