Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Business buyers can save up to 18% via GST invoice.

Specific laptop models detailed with prices and key features.

Evaluate RAM, OS, software, warranty, and professional features.

Final price, warranty, and bank offers require careful comparison.

A work laptop is a business tool, not just a gadget, and the sale price is only part of the cost. Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 lists laptops from Rs 69,349 to Rs 92,390 that suit office, freelance and study work, and one report notes that business buyers with a GST invoice can save up to 18 per cent. Here is a guide to what to check, with the prices we could confirm.

GST Invoice And Input Tax Credit

If you run a registered business or work as a registered freelancer, buying with a GST invoice can let you claim input tax credit on the GST you pay, which is why a report says business buyers can save up to 18 per cent. The saving depends on your registration, the nature of your business and the rules that apply to you, so confirm with your accountant before you rely on it.

Enter your GST details at checkout, confirm that the invoice carries your business name and GSTIN, and keep it for your records.

Work Laptop Prices We Could Confirm

Prices below come from listings checked on October 8 and can change as the sale runs.

Samsung Galaxy Book4: Rs 69,349 (MRP Rs 82,789), with a 13th Gen Core i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and a wide port selection including HDMI, two USB-A, two USB-C and a LAN port.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: Rs 75,990 (MRP Rs 1,70,490), with a Core i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, a 15.3-inch screen and Office Home 2024 included.

Dell 15 SmartChoice: Rs 76,990 (MRP Rs 99,478), with a 13th Gen Core i5, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage and a 120Hz Full HD display.

ASUS Vivobook 16 (2026): Rs 88,990 (MRP Rs 1,59,990), with a Core Ultra 5, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage and a 16-inch display.

HP Professional 14 (2026): Rs 92,390 (MRP Rs 1,49,990), with a Core 7 processor, 32GB RAM, 512GB storage, Windows 11 Pro, Office 2024, a fingerprint reader and a weight of 1.4kg. It had only two ratings when checked.

What Matters For Work

For office work, 16GB of RAM is a comfortable minimum, and 32GB helps if you keep many apps, large spreadsheets or video calls running together. Windows 11 Pro adds business features such as device encryption controls and remote desktop hosting, but Windows 11 Home is enough for most freelancers.

Check whether Microsoft Office is included and for how long, since "lifetime" Office licences are tied to the version. A fingerprint reader, a spill-resistant keyboard and a camera privacy shutter are useful extras for client calls.

Check Price, Price History And Warranty

Listed MRPs on laptops can be very high, such as Rs 1,70,490 for an IdeaPad Slim 3, so judge each deal by the final payable amount, not the percentage discount. Prices on these listings may drop further as the sale runs. Amazon lists exchange savings of up to Rs 19,100 on these laptops, No Cost EMI from about Rs 2,435 to Rs 3,245 a month depending on the model, and a bank discount of up to Rs 3,000 on SBI cards.

For business use, also check the warranty, whether on-site service is available in your city, and whether the replacement window suits you.

Check The Offer Before You Pay

Amazon has confirmed a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards, with caps and minimum order values. Compare configurations carefully, because the same brand name can cover several processors and memory sizes.

You can browse laptops from HP, Apple and more on Amazon and explore more laptop deals before you compare the final payable amount.